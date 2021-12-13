Lane R. Perdue | News, Sports, Work





HOBART, Wis. – Lane R. Perdue, 79, of Hobart, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

He was born March 17, 1942 in Anawalt, W.Va. by Ernest and Lena (Sexton) Perdue. Lane grew up in Upper Michigan, where he graduated in 1960 from Channing High School. He moved to Green Bay when he was 25 years old. Lane had an extraordinary work ethic that started at a young age. His first job was picking cherries in Door County and digging potatoes. Lane never shied away from hard work and this pushed him to work in a butcher, slaughterhouse, gas station, drummer and as a home painter. He started in the insurance business with Combined Insurance Company and worked his way up to eventually own and operate the Perdue Insurance Company in 1982. Over the next 30 years he taught his son the ropes of the industry so that the company could continued with the family name. He successfully operated his company until 2019 when his health forced him to retire. On June 15, 1963, Lane married Joan Pollard. He enjoyed playing cribbage, playing golf and listening to local classical music. He also liked sudoku and crossword puzzles. He liked the time spent with his family. Lane has left behind his wife, Joan; four children, Debra (Warren) Brisson, Susan (Tom) O’Donnell, Gary (Shawna) Perdue, Randy (Beth) Perdue; seven grandchildren, Jessica (Adam) Harrington, Audra Brisson, Kristen O’Donnell, Dan (Becca) O’Donnell, Max (Megan) Perdue, Anthony Perdue, Alex Perdue; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters and two brothers, Lena Eldridge, Dallas (Peggy) Perdue, Linda (Jerry) Makela, Marvin Perdue; grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a minor brother, Randall. A visit will be to the Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14. To send condolences online, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com. The Perdue family expresses their gratitude to the staff of Unity Hospice for their compassionate care and to Fred Miller for years of friendship and numerous visits.

