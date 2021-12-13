Nisun International Awards $ 77 million Signed public offering of common stock and pre-financed guarantees to purchase common stock





SHANGHAI, December 13, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (“Nisun International” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: NISN), a provider of comprehensive innovative solutions through the integration of technology, industry and finance, today announced the price of a signed public offering with strong commitment to19.25 million Class A ordinary shares and pre-financed guarantees to purchase ordinary class A shares (“Offer”), with gross income for the Company to be$ 77 million, before deducting the deductions and commission commissions and other estimated costs payable by the Company. Pre-financed guarantees will be provided at the same time $ 4.00 price per share as common stock, minus $ 0.001 the exercise price per share of any pre-financed guarantee. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, working capital and other business opportunities. Closing of the Bid is expected to happen on December 14, 2021, depending on the usual closing conditions. Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as the sole bid book manager. The offer was made in accordance with an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (No. 333-256550) previously filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and declared effective from the SEC to June 21, 2021. A supplement to the final prospectus and accompanying prospectus outlining the terms of the proposed Bid will be deposited with the SEC and will be available on the SEC website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus can be obtained, when available, by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 810 7th Avenue, 18th Floor, New York, NY 10019, by email at [email protected], or by phone at (212) 813-1010. Before investing in this Bid, interested parties should read in full the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus and other documents that the Company has submitted to the SEC, which are included with reference to this supplement to the prospectus and accompanying prospectus, which provide more information. about the company and the offer. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a request for an offer to purchase, nor shall there be any sale of such securities in any State or jurisdiction in which such offer, request or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such State or jurisdiction. About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a provider of technology-driven integrated supply chain solutions focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Using its industry experience, Nisun is committed to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign financial enterprises and institutions. Through its subsidiaries, Nisun offers users professional solutions for technology supply chain management, technology asset management and digital transformation of technology and finance institutions, enabling the industry to strengthen and grow. At the same time, Nisun continues to deepen the field of industry segmentation through industrial and financial integration, cultivating / creating an ecosystem of openness and empowerment. Nisun has built an affiliate platform that includes supply chain, banks, securities, trust, insurance, funds, state-owned enterprises, among other businesses. Focusing on industry-financial links, Nisun aims to serve upstream and downstream of the industrial supply chain, while also helping with sub-sector reform on the supply side. For more information, please visit http://ir.nisun-international.com. Warning note regarding future statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safeguarding provisions of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. All statements except statements of historical facts in this press release are forward-looking statements, including the closing of the offer. . These forward-looking statements include known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and forecasts for future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial position, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements with words or phrases such as “can”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “shoot”, “evaluate”, “aim”, “plan”, “believe” “. “potential”, “continuation”, “likely” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes not to update future statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will be accurate and the Company warns investors that the actual results may differ materially from the expected results. Contacts: Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd

