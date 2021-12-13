Nigeria plans to ban reciprocal flights to four countries over Omicron





People with face masks walk inside Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, on the day of its reopening for domestic flight operations, after the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Abuja, Nigeria, July 8, 2020.

ABUJA, Dec 12 (Reuters) – Nigeria plans to suspend flights from Argentina, Britain, Canada and Saudi Arabia this week in retaliation for the redlisting of those countries for detecting a variant of the Omicron coronavirus last month, the minister said. aviation. tha. Some countries have restricted the movement of people from some African nations since the Omicron variant was first discovered in South Africa and Hong Kong. It has since spread to at least 57 countries. In recorded comments shared with reporters on Sunday, Nigerian Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika said he had recommended that all four countries be placed on a COVID-19 “red list”, which would lead to a flight ban. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register “We have given our contribution as aviation that it is not acceptable to us and we recommend that those countries, Canada, Great Britain, Saudi Arabia and Argentina be also included in the red list, as they did in the same way with us.” said Sirika. “So I’m very sure that from now until Monday or maybe at most Tuesday, all those places will be blacklisted. Once they’re on the red list, which means they are banned, the lines of their flights will also be banned. “ Britain was the first country to declare the “red list” of travel, which Nigeria has described as unfair and unjust. The World Health Organization has said countries should apply a “evidence-based and risk-based approach” when deciding on travel measures in relation to Omicron, including possible control or quarantine of international passengers, adding that bans general do not prevent its spread. Read more Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Written by MacDonald Dzirutwe, edited by Barbara Lewis Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

