108 Media Acquires DCD Rights – Global Summary – Deadline





108 Media acquires DCD rights 108 Media has acquired the assets of DCD Media Plc listed on AIM, the independent TV distribution and production group, in a $ 6.3 million (4. 4.7 million) deal. The deal includes September Films, RIZE USA and DCD Rights, which has a catalog of more than 3,500 hours of programming across drama, entertainment, facts and music, including such as Treasures With Bettany Hughes, David Bowie: A Reality Tour AND Penn & Teller: Cheat on us (Photo). 108 Media said DCD will continue to operate as an indie distributor and will look to expand internationally. The company said it was planning further corporate acquisitions. “The acquisition of DCD Media Plc assets is just the beginning of our very exciting structural expansion of being a first-rate co-production specialist and adds to our vision to build a modern multi-faceted media company that operates proudly in connecting creators and corporate worlds. Empowering visionary creators, protecting bold new voices, and creating compelling international-oriented content is at the forefront of our business, and it only helps to expand it further, ”said Abhi Rastogi, CEO of 108 Media. Estimates in the UK: ‘I’m a celebrity’ ends at 6.5 million Last night I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here! the finale attracted 6.5 million viewers on ITV from 21: 00-22: 45, losing 3 million from the 2020 edition, which came at a time when the nation was preparing to enter closing. Last night’s show produced by ITV Studios peaked at 7.1 million. The 21st series started well, but had difficulty as the live versions of four consecutive nights were canceled due to Storm Arwen after the contestants were sent to a safe place. The series was also rocked early on as well-known contestant Richard Madeley had to leave for health reasons. Last night’s show was preceded by ITV’s new Simon Cowell format Walk The Line, which entertained 3M and will be stripped this week. Saudi MENA Film Promotion Team of Companies Saudi exhibitor Muvi Cinemas and local producer Telfaz11, who previously formed a strategic partnership to increase film production in the MENA region, have reunited to launch Wadi Cinema, an initiative set up to promote films from the area. It will initially start as a pop-up experience at the Diriyah Biennale from December 16th to March 11th next year in Riyadh, where 63 works by artists will be on display. “The best way to experience cinema is in a theater, where the audience can detach from their daily lives to see the vision of a director come alive. “When we partnered with Telfaz11, we wanted to find unique and innovative ways to bring the independent and critically acclaimed film experience to acclaimed film festivals for audiences across the kingdom,” said Sultan AlHokair, CEO of Muvi. Banijay Label RDF West promotes Scarratt-Jones in MD Banijay label RDF West has promoted Jo Scarratt-Jones in MD. Currently Deputy Director Scarratt-Jones has been with Banijay for a decade, during which time she has produced on Channel 4 Shipwrecked and oversees BBC formats including Eat well for less ?. She replaces indie founder Mark Hill, who is leaving after 15 years, and will report to Kitty Walshe, the newly appointed RDF CEO and Banijay’s friend, Remarkable Factual. Nine Lives appoints Jazz Gowans to head office in Birmingham Songs of Praise Production group Nine Lives Media has opened an office in Birmingham and hired former Transparent TV CEO Jazz Gowans to lead. Gowans will take on the role of Co-Creative Director, developing program ideas through Salford-based Nine Lives and joining his board. She was the CEO of Argonon Transparent label for 14 years, during which time she oversaw a range of factual programs. Gowans said she is “very passionate about increasing production opportunities in the West Midlands, as well as in other regions and nations of the UK”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2021/12/108-media-acquires-dcd-rights-uk-im-a-celebrity-get-me-out-of-here-ratings-saudi-outfits-team-for-mena-film-promotion-uk-indie-hires-rdf-west-nine-lives-global-briefs-1234889809/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos