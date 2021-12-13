Investigation into intoxication at sea began after the sinking of ships in the Baltic Sea | Sweden





Swedish Coast Guard officers have opened an investigation into alleged gross negligence and drunkenness at sea after a crew member of a capsized Danish ship died and another was suspected of having drowned in a collision with a Kingdom flag carrier. United. At least 11 boats, an airplane and a helicopter searched for the missing for hours after crashing into the Baltic Sea at 3:30 a.m., but eventually abandoned their efforts, the Swedish Maritime Administration (SMA) said on Monday. One of the men, the only two crew members on board Karin Hoj, was later found dead inside the overturned barge after it was towed to port, Swedish public broadcaster SVT said, citing a police spokesman. Officials said there was little hope the other had survived in such cold waters. Two unidentified suspects have been arrested, the Swedish public prosecutor’s office said, adding that the preliminary investigation into the crash was at an early stage and would make no further comment. Jonathan Tholin, head of the Swedish preliminary investigation, said other criminal suspicions had arisen, including severe maritime intoxication and negligence. The Danish Meteorological Institute said the fog was not particularly dense and conditions were not unusual for the time of year. SMA spokesman Jonas Franzen said the British ship had lowered a small boat and was looking for people, and they heard screams from the water but could not find anyone. Emma Valhem of the Swedish Maritime Rescue Association said the frozen water meant the situation was critical from the start. The 55-meter Danish ship, which was not loaded, was sailing from Sdertlje in Sweden to the Nykbing Falster in southern Denmark, while the Scot Carrier was en route from Hargshamn, north of Stockholm, to Montrose on the east coast of Scotland. The Scot Carrier plane was operating under its own power and its crew was safe after the crash, authorities said. The ship’s owner, Scotline, said he could not comment on the collision, which took place between the Swedish city of Ystad and the Danish island of Bornholm, but was helping and complying with local authorities as needed. Danish authorities said there was no sign that lifeboats or other emergency equipment had been used by Karin Hoys’ two-person crew, indicating the barge had capsized almost immediately. There was no sign of any major oil spill. The waters around Sweden’s southern coast see particularly heavy maritime traffic, as all ships going to the Baltic Sea from the Atlantic have to cross the strait between Sweden and Denmark.

