TORONTO – Family and friends gathered together Monday to say goodbye to former Toronto Mayor Mel Lastman. His son Dale Lastman says his father’s health deteriorated greatly after his mother died on January 1, 2020. “I only know that my father’s love for my mother was so strong, so powerful, that he really could not bear the thought of living a single moment without her,” Dale Lastman said at the funeral. Read more: Mel Lastman, the former mayor of Toronto, has died at the age of 88 “My father stopped living on January 1. He was physically healthy, but his mental abilities started to deteriorate almost immediately and progressed at alarming speeds.” The 88-year-old died Saturday and the funeral is being held at Benjamin’s Park Memorial Chapel. The story goes down the ad Lastman made a fuss over his career over a series of blunders and scandals, begging the Spice Girls to stay together and suggesting he was worried about a diplomatic trip to Kenya because of his fear of snakes. As loving as he was brave, Lastman served as mayor of North York for 25 years before the suburb merged with Toronto. Trends Canada Revenue Agency shuts down online services due to global “security vulnerability”

Expert: Politicians addicted to proverbs in protest in BC legislature reflect disturbing trend Read more: Toronto recalls former mayor Mel Lastman He then spent six years at the helm of the megacity – winning re-election in 2000 with 80 percent of the vote – before retiring in 2003. Incumbent Toronto Mayor John Tory and Prime Minister Doug Ford were among those who expressed condolences over Lastman’s death. His other son, Blayne Lastman, said the family was first for his father. “My father taught us that nothing and no one is too big or too small,” he said. Mel Lastman owned and ran Bad Boy, a furniture store, before focusing on politics in 1972. Blayne Lastman said Monday, even as a child, he had long dreamed of reopening Bad Boy and did so 30 years later. The story goes down the ad “I started a new relationship with my dad who did not know it existed,” said Blayne Lastman. “He worked with me, gave me hell many times and the strange time complimented me.”















