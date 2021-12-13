Prime Minister John Horgan has issued the following statement on the occasion of the birthday of His Highness Aga Khan:

“Today we join Imam Ismaili Shiite Muslims in British Columbia and around the world to celebrate the 85th birthday of their spiritual leader, His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV.

“Aga Khan has worked selflessly to help reduce poverty and improve the quality of life for some of the most vulnerable people in the world. As we all continue to face a global pandemic, addressing growing inequality has taken on a new urgency.

“Throughout his life, Aga Khan has been a tireless champion of education and healthcare. His promotion of peace and pluralism has earned him a reputation as a global humanitarian. His deep commitment to social responsibility and human dignity is reflected in the work of the Aga Khan Development Network and the Global Center for Pluralism in Ottawa.

“It was my great honor to meet Aga Khan in Vancouver in 2018 to mark his Diamond Jubilee. His example is a lesson to all of us about the importance of compassion and service.

“Aga Khan is an honorary Canadian citizen and has been invested as an honorary companion to the Order of Canada, both of which reflect the appreciation with which he is considered by Canadians.

“Aga Khan’s birthday reminds us all of our common humanity. We wish him continued happiness and health on his birthday and for the years to come. “