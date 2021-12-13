International
Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced for vigilante banned in Tiananmen | Hong Kong
Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai and seven other pro-democracy activists have been sentenced to up to 14 months in prison for organizing, participating in and inciting participation in a vigil banned last year for the victims of China’s 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.
The former British colony, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997 with the promise of broad freedoms, traditionally holds the largest June 4 vigil in the world, but police have rejected applications for the last two events, citing coronavirus restrictions.
Critics said authorities used the pandemic restrictions as an excuse to block the commemoration. The city government denied this.
The sentencing is the latest blow to the city’s democratic movement, which has resulted in the arrest, imprisonment or escape of dozens of activists from Chinese-ruled territory since Beijing enacted a comprehensive national security law last year.
Judge Amanda Woodcock said the defendants ignored and downplayed a genuine public health crisis and mistakenly and arrogantly believed in the June 4 commemoration rather than protecting community health.
Lai, a 74-year-old media mogul who is already in jail, lawyer Chow Hang-tung, 36, and activist Gwyneth Ho, 31, were sentenced to 13, 12 and six months, respectively. They were found guilty by the court on Thursday.
All three, the highest profile of the eight, had pleaded not guilty to all charges.
If they remind [sic] those who died because of injustice are a crime, then commit that crime against me and let me suffer the punishment of this crime, to share the burden and glory of those young men and women who shed their blood on June 4 to proclaim the truth. , justice and kindness, Lai said in a letter of relief, handwritten in jail before sentencing.
In its mitigation, Chow said: If those in power would have wanted to kill the movement with prosecution and imprisonment, they would have been very disappointed. Indeed, what they have done is to give new life to the movement, gathering a new generation in this long struggle for truth, justice and democracy.
Five others who pleaded guilty, including Lee Cheuk-yan, leader of the now-disbanded Hong Kong Alliance in Support of China’s Democratic Patriotic Movement, were sentenced to just over four months to 14 months.
If there was a provocateur, it is the regime that has fired against its own people, an excited Lee said in court on November 17, who received the longest sentence of 14 months. If I have to go to jail to assert my will, then so be it.
All sentences will be served at the same time as all the sentences the defendants are already facing in other cases.
Sixteen other activists are already serving sentences of four to 10 months in connection with 2020 vigilance. Two pro-democracy activists facing similar charges, Nathan Law and Sunny Cheung, have fled Hong Kong.
Following mass pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in 2019, the global financial center has taken a rapidly authoritarian turn with Beijing imposing a comprehensive national security law last year that affected many aspects of city life.
China has never given a full picture of the suppression of the 1989 protest there, which centered on Tiananmen Square in Beijing.
The death toll given by officials days later was about 300, most of them soldiers, but rights groups and witnesses say thousands of protesters may have been killed.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/dec/13/hong-kong-jimmy-lai-and-activists-jailed-up-to-14-months-for-tiananmen-vigil
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
