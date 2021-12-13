New JFK Airport Terminal 1 will have nearly 2 dozen international gateways, says Hochul – CBS New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled plans Monday to build a new Terminal 1 at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

We are so connected to the rest of the globe. We want people to come from all over to find themselves on New York’s doorstep, she said. So they find the opportunity to come here, to visit New York, to visit our friends in New Jersey, to see New York in the northern part of the state, and to continue their journey across the nation, but here come the first .

Hochul said the 2.4 million-square-foot terminal will have 23 new international ports to handle more than 20 million customers a year.

It is hard to imagine how big it is, but it will be built on the current track of Terminal 1, Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, she said. This is great. This is a huge space.

It expects to open ground in the $ 9.6 billion project next year, with the first 14 gates opening in 2026.

