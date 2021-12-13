The International Task Force reaches consensus on determining lupus forgiveness





For anyone living with or caring for someone with lupus (also known as systemic lupus erythematosus, or SLE), forgiveness is often the ultimate goal. However, a single, widely accepted definition of lupus forgiveness has been lacking. Now, researchers have issued a recommendation definitions to be shared by healthcare professionals, scientists and health educators. The definition of forgiveness includes three main criteria: SLEDAI from zero. An individual SLEDAI (SLE Disease Activity Index) is a measure of lupus disease activity that is calculated based on 24 different clinical and laboratory evaluations in nine organ systems.

An individual SLEDAI (SLE Disease Activity Index) is a measure of lupus disease activity that is calculated based on 24 different clinical and laboratory evaluations in nine organ systems. Global Physician Rating less than 0.5, on a scale of 0 to 3. This assessment is more subjective and based on clinicians’ judgment of general lupus activity.

This assessment is more subjective and based on clinicians’ judgment of general lupus activity. Use of Prednisone. Patients should take more than 5 mg of prednisone per day. The above approaches have been extensively studied and have been proven to be reliable measures of lupus disease activity. In particular, the definition of pardon does not include any time limit (i.e., does not need to hold pardon for a certain number of weeks, months, or years to meet the criteria), nor does it require a person not to receive his or her medication. . It was a great honor for me to work with so many patients and expert doctors on this. “I believe the definition we have reached will help doctors provide better care for lupus patients, help educate us about lupus, and stimulate research that will lead to better treatments.” says Dr. van Vollenhoven, lead author of the study. This exciting step was led by a collection of international lupus experts known as the Remission Definition Task Force in SLE (DORIS) and the new definition could soon be used as an aspirational goal in clinical care. The Task Force, composed of both advocates for lupus patients, as well as a range of medical specialists, met for the first time in 2015 to present a proposed framework for definition. Since then, in-depth reviews of existing research and data analysis have been conducted to refine the proposed definition, and this year, the group voted on the elements of the final definition. Learn more about lupus forgiveness. Read the Study

