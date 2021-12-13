Ontario reports 1,536 new cases of COVID as daily infections continue to rise

Ontario is reporting 1,536 new cases of COVID on Monday, as the number of cases continues to rise over the past week and test positivity has reached a nearly seven-month high. The total number of provincial cases is now 633,683.

By comparison, last Monday saw 887 new cases and last Monday 788. Over the past three days, 1,476 new cases were reported on Sunday, 1,607 on Saturday and 1,453 on Friday.

However, with the increase in infections, patients with COVID in the ICU (intensive care unit) have remained relatively stable but are in a generally slow growth.

Out of 1536 new cases registered, the data showed that 601 were unvaccinated persons, 33 were partially vaccinated, 809 were fully vaccinated and for 93 persons the vaccination status was not known.

According to the moon report, 255 cases were registered in Toronto, 142 in the Kingston area, 129 in the York region, 116 in Ottawa, 89 in the Peel region, 82 in Windsor-Essex and 75 in the Halton region. All other local public health units reported less than 75 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 10,079 after another death was reported.

Vaccinations, recuperations, testing, 7-day average in Ontario

As of 20:00 on Sunday, there are more than 11.3 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 87.6 percent of the population aged 12 and over. Coverage of the first dose is 90.3 percent. There are 1,128,482 Ontarians who have received a booster injection.

For young children aged five to 11, the first dose coverage is 30.9 percent 332,757 doses from just over 1 million eligible children.

Meanwhile, 612,066 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is 97 percent of known cases. Resolved cases have increased by 800 from the day before.

Active cases in Ontario are now 11,538 more than the day before when it was at 10,803, and has increased from December 6 when it was at 8,439. At the height of the second wave of the coronavirus in January, active cases reached over 30,000. In the third wave of April, active cases reached 43,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 1,328, a high of months since the end of May, as Ontario emerged from a devastating third wave. It has increased from a week ago when it was 940. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 600.

The government said 38,331 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. 15,048 tests are currently under investigation.

Test positivity reached 5.5 percent, the highest since the end of May. Last week, the test positivity was 3.5 percent.

Hospitalization in Ontario

Ontario reported 253 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (an increase of 31 from the day before) with 161 patients in intensive care units (up to three) and 143 patients in intensive care units with a ventilator (increase with five).

Ontario health officials have recently said that the use of intensive care could reach between 250 or 300 patients before the health care system is affected and requires the reduction of some non-urgent surgeries and procedures.

At the height of the third wave, which was the worst wave of hospitalizations, the province saw up to 900 patients in the ICU with COVID and almost 2,400 in the general hospital wards.

Due to the weekend, the latest data comes from Saturday. For those in general hospital wards with COVID, 166 were unvaccinated, 14 were partially vaccinated, and 84 were fully vaccinated. For those in the ICU, 68 were unvaccinated, 3 were partially vaccinated and 25 were fully vaccinated.

This was noticed by the provincial officialsnew data on vaccination status for hospitalizationswill grow and improve over time as more information is gathered. There may also be a discrepancy due to the manner and timing of information gathering for both.

Here is a breakdown of total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

316,740 persons are male, an increase of 785 cases.

314,692 persons are female, an increase of 739 cases.

18,793 people are under the age of four, an increase of 74 cases.

37,865 people are 5 to 11, an increase of 298 cases.

56,264 people are from 12 to 19, an increase of 150 cases.

235,744 persons are from 20 to 39, an increase of 470 cases.

176,316 persons are from 40 to 59, an increase of 361 cases.

81,723 persons are from 60 to 79, an increase of 156 cases.

26,866 people are 80 and over, an increase of 26 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of total COVID-19-related deaths by age:

Deaths reported at age 19 and under: seven

Deaths reported between the ages of 20 and 39: 110

Deaths reported between the ages of 40 and 59: 711

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79 years: 3324

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,926

The province notes that there may be a delay in reporting deaths and data

Cases between students and staff in Ontario schools

Meanwhile,show government figures there are currently 944 out of 4,844 schools in Ontario with at least one COVID-19 case.

On Monday, Ontario reported 214 new cases of COVID-19 in schools with 189 among students, 23 among staff and 2 individuals not identified. Data were collected between Thursday afternoon and Friday afternoon, a 24-hour period.

There are 2,244 active infections both among students and staff, compared to 2,156 active cases reported on Friday.

Twenty schools have been closed as a result of the positive cases.