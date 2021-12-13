North Korea’s Kim may be facing his toughest momentExBulletin



SEUL, South Korea Very young. Very weak. Very inexperienced.

Since taking power after the sudden death of his father 10 years ago, Kim Jong Un has erased widespread suspicions that hailed his early efforts to extend his family’s brutal dynastic control over North Korea.

Early predictions of a regency, a collective leadership, or a military coup were suppressed by hundreds of executions and purges aimed at family members and the old guard. This relentless consolidation of power, along with a personality larger than life, ostensibly created for carefully packaged television propaganda, has allowed Kim to make it clear that his authority is absolute.

But as North Korea’s first millennial dictator marks a decade of rule this Friday, he may face his most difficult moment to date as overwhelming sanctions, pandemics and growing economic problems converge. If Kim fails to keep his public promise to develop both nuclear weapons and his dying economy, something many experts see as impossible, it could bring trouble for his long-term rule.

The modest economic growth he achieved for several years through trade-oriented and market-oriented reforms was followed by a tightening of international sanctions since 2016, when Kim accelerated his pursuit of nuclear weapons and missiles aimed at the United States and its allies. Asians.

After entering the global spotlight at summits with former US President Donald Trump in 2018 and 2019, Kim is now stuck at home, facing a decaying economy exacerbated by pandemic-related border closures.

Negotiations with Washington are stalled for more than two years after he failed to win the necessary sanctions relief from Trump. President Joe Biden’s administration does not appear to be in a hurry to reach an agreement if Kim does not show a willingness to close his nuclear weapons program, a “precious sword” he sees as his biggest guarantee of survival.

While still in firm control, Kim seems less and less likely to achieve his stated goals of simultaneously maintaining his nuclear weapons and bringing prosperity to his impoverished population. Kim set this goal in his first public speech as a leader in early 2012, vowing that North Koreans “should never tighten their belts again.”

The way Kim handles the economy in the coming years could determine the long-term stability of his rule and perhaps the future of his family’s dynasty, said Park Won Gon, a professor of North Korean studies at Seoul’s Ewha Womans University. .

“The nuclear program, the economy and the stability of the regime are all intertwined. If the nuclear issue is not resolved, the economy will not improve, and this opens the door to unrest and confusion in North Korean society,” Park said.

Kim desperately needs the lifting of US-led sanctions to build his economy, which has also been plagued by decades of mismanagement and aggressive military spending.

But significant U.S. relief may not come unless Kim takes concrete steps toward denuclearization. Despite attending the summit, Trump showed no interest in moving the sanctions, which he described as Washington’s main lever over Pyongyang, and it is unclear whether Kim will ever see another US president so willing to do so. was engaged with the North as much as Trump was.

Their diplomacy disintegrated after their second summit in February 2019, when the Americans rejected North Korea’s request for a major lifting of sanctions in exchange for dismantling an old nuclear facility, which would be a surrender of part of its nuclear capabilities.

The two sides have not met publicly since a failed subsequent meeting between labor-level officials in October of that year. Two months later Kim vowed at a domestic political conference to further expand his nuclear arsenal in the face of U.S. pressure “like a gangster”, urging his people to remain resilient in the fight for economic self-reliance.

But the global COVID-19 crisis has thwarted some of Kim’s key economic goals by forcing the country into a self-imposed stalemate that crippled its trade with China, its only major ally, and economic salvation.

South Korea’s spy agency recently told lawmakers that North Korea’s annual trade with China fell by two-thirds to $ 185 million by September 2021. North Korean officials are also alarmed by food shortages. Rising commodity prices and shortages of medicines and other essential supplies have accelerated the spread of water-borne diseases such as typhoid fever, according to lawmakers briefed by the agency.

Talks with the United States are forgotten. The Biden administration, whose withdrawal from Afghanistan underscored a wider shift in U.S. focus from counterterrorism and so-called rogue states like North Korea and Iran to confronting China, has offered much more than endless talks.

The North has so far rejected the proposal, saying Washington must first abandon its “hostile policy,” a term Pyongyang uses primarily to refer to sanctions and US-South Korean military exercises.

“North Korea will not hand over its nuclear weapons, no matter what,” said Andrei Lankov, a professor at Seoul’s Kookmin University. “The only topic they are willing to talk about is not the dream of denuclearization tubes, but issues related to arms control.”

Kim could benefit, however, from the Washington-Beijing confrontation, which increases North Korea’s strategic value to China, Lankov said. China is ready to keep North Korea afloat by expanding food, fuel and other aid, and this reduces pressure on Kim to negotiate with the United States.

“Instead of growth, North Korea will have stagnation, but not an acute crisis,” Lankov said. “For Kim Jong Un and his elite, it is an acceptable compromise.”

North Korea has taken aggressive steps to regain greater state control over the economy amid the closure of the country’s pandemic border. This reverses Kim’s previous reforms, which embraced private investment and allowed more autonomy and market incentives for state-owned enterprises and factories to facilitate domestic production and trade.

There have also been signs that North Korean officials are suppressing the use of US dollars and other foreign currencies in markets, a clear reflection of concerns about the depletion of foreign exchange reserves.

Restoring central control over the economy could also be crucial to mobilizing state resources so that Kim can further expand his nuclear program, which would otherwise be challenging as the economy deteriorates.

While Kim has suspended testing of nuclear equipment and long-range missiles for three years, he has stepped up testing of shorter-range weapons, threatening U.S. allies, South Korea and Japan.

“Nukes brought Kim into this mess, but he is pursuing a contradictory policy to further push nuclear weapons out of it,” said Go Myong-hyun, a senior analyst at the Asan Institute for Political Studies in Seoul.

“The US-led sanctions regime will continue and the return to a state-controlled economy was never the answer for North Korea in the past and will not be the answer now. At some point, Kim will face an election. “It’s difficult for him to carry his nuclear weapons for a long time, and that can happen relatively quickly.”