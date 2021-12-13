Delta strengthens the global partner strategy





Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) will invest in Virgin Atlantic, Aeromexico and LATAM as partner airlines transform their businesses to emerge from the stronger and more resilient global pandemic. These investments strengthen the Deltas global platform that provides customers with an improved network, uninterrupted connectivity and enhanced experience, as well as fostering business growth for Delta, its employees and partners. Prior to the pandemic, Delta was achieving record international growth attributed to a combination of organic growth and its global network of partners. Over the past 10 years, Delta has built industry-leading partnerships with leading airlines throughout Europe, Asia and Latin America. As international travel demand returns, the connectivity, importance and breadth of the Deltas global network with its partners remains critical to the continuation of this success. These strategic investments in our partners will transform our ability to improve travel for our customers, enabling us to deliver a hassle-free travel experience while offering our customers an unparalleled network between North American and major markets. worldwide, said Delta CEO Ed Bastian. The work each of our partners has done to strengthen their businesses for the future makes these partnerships even more valuable and creates a new era of international travel to benefit our customers, our employees and our investors, while global travel will recovers in 2022 and beyond. In support of its global future, Delta is investing in Virgin Atlantic, Aeromexico and LATAM, as each operator emerges from restructuring or recapitalization. Upon completion of their respective processes, Delta aims for a 20% stake in Aeromexico and a 10% stake in LATAM. In addition, Delta will hold a 49% stake in Virgin Atlantic. The investment of airlines in these carriers will be approximately $ 1.2 billion. With new wide-body aircraft on the road, record employment and significant investment in international readiness, Delta is positioned to lead the industry through continuous recovery. Delta’s partnerships with Virgin Atlantic, Aeromexico and LATAM expand this growth potential, helping to increase roads, connect customers and create jobs: Aeromexico: Existing Airlines The Joint Cooperation Agreement (JCA) was launched in 2017. Over the past four years, Delta and Aeromexico have built a major cross-border network with more than 40 popular business and leisure routes from their main hubs and offering the largest service in the major markets of New York and Los Angeles.

LATAM: The Delta-LATAM Trans-American Joint Venture Agreement will combine highly complementary carrier road networks between North America and South America. Following the approval of the JV Chilean Court in October this year, Delta and LATAM expanded their existing code divisions to improve the link between North and South America.

The Delta-LATAM Trans-American Joint Venture Agreement will combine highly complementary carrier road networks between North America and South America. Following the approval of the JV Chilean Court in October this year, Delta and LATAM expanded their existing code divisions to improve the link between North and South America. Virgin Atlantic: The Deltas joint venture with Virgin Atlantic has strengthened Deltas’s position on key US-UK lines since 2013, including the main New York-JFK London’s Heathrow business route. Throughout the pandemic, Delta has continued to invest in our future, including new aircraft orders, accelerating real estate projects, and putting significant resources into health and safety measures to protect our employees and our customers. said Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Dan Yankee. Similarly, investing in our partners now, even as we continue to navigate the pandemic, is the right solution to support Delta’s long-term strategy. There is no change in Delta’s investments in AFKL, Korean Air and China Eastern. With a shared ethic of the highest levels of customer service, Delta is focused on delivering benefits to customers through initiatives including uninterrupted technology, reciprocity of loyalty and seamless bonding with its global partners. Deltas’s own international network combined with its partnerships creates a vast global network and positions the airline to successfully capitalize on the reopening of international markets as well as projected future growth. Forward-looking statement Statements made in this publication that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our assessments, expectations, beliefs, intentions, predictions, goals, aspirations, commitments or strategies for the future, should be considered forward-looking statements under the Letters Act. Value of 1933. amended, Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Such declarations are not guarantees or promised results and do not should be interpreted as such. All future statements include a range of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the estimates, expectations, beliefs, goals, forecasts, goals, aspirations, commitments and strategies reflected or suggested by future statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in our files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2020 and in our quarterly report. for the quarter period ended September 30, 2021. Care must be taken not to rely unnecessarily on our forward-looking statements, which represent our views only at the date of this publication and which we do not undertake to update, except to the extent required by law.

