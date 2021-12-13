International
AP interview: Japanese tourist says space travel “amazing”
MOSCOW (AP) A Japanese space tourist on Monday dismissed criticism from those who questioned his decision to pay a fortune for a trip to the International Space Station, saying the amazing experience was worth it.
Speaking to the Associated Press in a live interview from the space post in orbit, billionaire fashion mogul Yusaku Maezawa said that although he had imagined what his pre-flight mission would be like, he was struck by the reality of space travel.
“Once you’re in space, you realize how much it’s worth having this amazing experience,” he told the AP in his first television interview since arriving at the station. And I believe this wonderful experience will lead to something else.
Maezawa, 46, and his 36-year-old producer Yozo Hirano are the first self-paying tourists to visit the space station since 2009. Asked about reports claiming he paid over $ 80 million for a 12-day mission, Maezawa said he could not disclose the amount of the contract, but admitted he paid more or less that amount.
In October, Russian actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko spent 12 days at the station to make the world’s first film in orbit, a project sponsored by Russian space corporation Roscosmos to help unravel the spatial glory of nations.
Maezawa avoided criticism from those who questioned his decision to spend money on his space trip instead of using it to help humans on Earth, saying those who criticize are probably those who have never been in space.
The most memorable moments were when I saw the Soyuz International Space Station just before anchoring and when we entered after anchoring, he said.
He acknowledged that space tourism is primarily for the super-rich now, but added that those embarking on space travel need to prepare for other challenges.
Yes, it is still quite expensive, but it is not just about money, he told the AP. It takes time for your body to adapt to this environment and emergency training lasts at least a few months. So, frankly, it is accessible only to those who have the time and are physically fit and those who can afford it. But we do not know if this will still be in 10 years, 20 years.
Maezawa told the AP that he felt a little sick on the move and that it was a little difficult to sleep, adding that future space tourists should be aware of the need to spend up to five days adapting to the disease. movement in space.
He acknowledged that taking a nap still poses a challenge.
I’m not sleeping well, to be honest. A sleeping bag is provided, but it is very hot so I am not using it, he said.
He was pleased with the length of his journey.
The twelve days were ready for me, Maezawa added. I am overcoming the disease on the move to enjoy the remaining days. I’m going back on the 20th and I’m starting to miss Japan. As soon as I get back, I want to drink sushi!
Maezawa and Hirano, who was filming his mission, set sail for the International Space Station on Wednesday on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft alongside Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin.
Space Adventures, a Virginia-based company that organized its flight, had previously sent seven more tourists to the space station in 2001-2009.
Maezawa expressed his deep admiration for the space station crew. In addition to Misurkin, they include NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, Kayla Barron and Mark Vande Hei; Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov; and Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency.
They are like superheroes rescuing Earth, he said. Not only are they ahead of the latest science, but physically and mentally trained and very brave. I can directly feel how man can develop so far, and our lives depend on these people how it will change in the future. I respect them a lot.
He and Hirano will return to Earth with Misurkin on Sunday.
Before the flight, Maezawa had compiled a list of 100 things to do in space during his mission, after asking the public for ideas.
I look forward to doing some sports inside the space station, badminton, table tennis and golf, he told the AP. What I am not looking forward to are things related to the toilet.
Maezawa made his fortune in retail fashion, opening Japan’s largest fashion hub, Zozotown. Forbes magazine estimated his net worth at $ 1.9 billion.
The mogul has also booked a flight around the Moon aboard the Elon Musks Starship, which is pre-planned in the coming years. Eight contest winners will join on that trip.
I am planning to go to the Moon in 2023, we are in the final stage of selecting 8 people for the Dear Moon project, he said.
