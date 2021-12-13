Philip Morris International Inc. will redeem 2,625% of 2022 term entries | tidings





NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – December 13, 2021– Regulatory news: Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) (PMI) announced today that it will clear all outstanding notes of 2.625% of the deadline on February 18, 2022 (notes) on January 18, 2022 (Repayment Date). The banknotes are listed on the New York Stock Exchange with the symbol PM22A and have been assigned CUSIP No. 718172 BZ1 and ISIN No. US718172BZ15. As of December 13, 2021, the total principal amount of $ 500,000,000 of records was outstanding. At the repurchase date, PMI will pay the registered record holders a repurchase price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the records, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, but excluding the date of repurchase. This press release does not constitute a notice of repurchase of records. Banknote holders should refer to the settlement notice submitted to registered banknote holders by HSBC Bank USA, National Association, Trustee in connection with the notes. Philip Morris International: Offering a smoke-free future Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and eventually replace cigarettes with smokeless products for the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, company, shareholders her and other stakeholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the production and sale of cigarettes, as well as tobacco-free products, associated electronic equipment and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the US. In addition, PMI versions IQOS Platform 1 equipment and consumables have received marketing authorizations from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by way of pre-marketing tobacco product application (PMTA); The FDA has also authorized the marketing of a version of IQOS and its consumables as a modified risk tobacco product (MRTP), finding that an exposure modification order for these products is appropriate to promote public health. PMI is building a future in a new category of non-smoking products, which, although not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary skills in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific certifications, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet increased consumer preferences and strict regulatory requirements. The PMI smokeless product portfolio includes non-combustible products, nicotine-containing steam products and oral nicotine products. As of September 30, 2021, PMI smoke-free products are available for sale in 70 markets in major cities or nationwide, and PMI estimates that approximately 14.9 million adults worldwide have already passed on IQOS and quit smoking. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com AND www.pmiscience.com. See the source version at businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005373/en/ CONTACT: Philip Morris International Investor relations: New York: +1 (917) 663 2233 Lausanne: +41 (0) 58 242 4666 Email: [email protected] Media: Lausanne: +41 (0) 58 242 4500 Email: [email protected] KEYWORDS: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA NEW YORK INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TOBACCO SALE SOURCE: Philip Morris International Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 12/13/2021 06:15 AM / DISC: 12/13/2021 06:17 AM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005373/en

