South Korea has long-requested nuclear submarines. A new reactor can open a door.





SEULL The meeting was low, a presentation last month by South Korean officials to about 50 villagers gathered in a community hall on the country’s southeast coast. Government, told the audience, planned to build a test version ia small nuclear reactor in a new one atomic research complex the largest site ever under construction in the village of Gampo. The modular reactor, which will be completed by 2027, will be similar to those that power marine vessels such as icebreakers and container vessels. But this may not be the only ambition for this advanced technology. The project, nuclear experts say, could potentially allow South Korea to fulfill a long-held dream of developing a nuclear-powered submarine. It is something that its most powerful ally, the United States, has opposed for decades.

In September, Australia announced it would build nuclear-powered submarines with US and British help as allies seek to balance China’s growing military power. For South Korea, however, any such partnership has been external for nearly 50 years under the terms of a treaty with Washington that blocks it from using nuclear materials for military purposes.

The government of President Moon Jae-ins has argued for lifting the ban, saying building nuclear submarines is essential to counteract North Korea’s ambitions to do the same. The sense of urgency has grown as northern progress has deepened concerns about South Korea ‘s readiness. The North has tested a series of ballistic missiles launched by submarines in recent years and announced in January that it was working on a nuclear submarine design. There will be no better way to track, monitor and deter North Korean nuclear submarines than to deploy our nuclear submarines, said Moon Keun-sik, a retired navy captain who led a previous Korean effort South to build nuclear-powered submarines. We can not depend on the United States to do it for us. The South Korean reactor project comes amid growing fears of an arms race in the Indo-Pacific region, fueled by the superpower conflict between China and the United States. On Monday, Australia announced a military agreement with South Korea which was called the largest ever between Australia and an Asian nation. On the nuclear power front, South Korea is not the only country developing what are known as small modular reactors, or SMRs, as a carbon-free energy source. But his project, Advanced Reactor for Multiple Applications, has attracted special attention.

Lim Chae-young, who ran the reactor project at the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute, or KAERI, said we are not building it with a submarine in mind. However, the output of the 70-megawatt reactors is similar to that of the early US submarine reactors and would be enough to power South Korea’s next-generation 4,000-ton submarines, he said. Bryan Clark, a submarine expert at the Hudson Institute, a Washington-based institute.

The country operates 24 nuclear reactors, which produce 29 percent of the electricity. It has also built 21 submarines since the early 1990s. But all of these ships are powered by batteries loaded with diesel engines and have to come to the surface frequently to get fuel or air for their engines. Nuclear power submarines can stay underwater for months and can move much faster. South Korea’s first attempt to develop a nuclear-powered submarine, under a covert task force known as 362 launched in 2003, was interrupted amid controversy. Mr. Moon, retired navy captain, led the working group. By 2004, she had completed a basic design of a submarine reactor with Russian assistance. according to Kim Si-hwan, who worked on the project as a researcher at the Korean Institute of Atomic Energy. The technical cooperation of the institutes with Russia for small reactors goes back a long way 1995. In it Annual Report 2017, OKBM Afrikantov, a Russian company that manufactures reactors for submarines, icebreakers and floating power plants, reported ongoing discussions with KAERI on co-operation within the integrated reactor project. The covert project was abandoned in 2004 after it was discovered that the institute’s scientists had secretly enriched uranium in 2000, introducing a technology used to make nuclear weapons.

But South Korea has never given up hope, with obstacles that have long been diplomatic, not technological. In 2016, the Washington-based Nuclear Threat Initiative said that, if an arms race erupted in Asia, both Japan and South Korea are capable of building nuclear-powered submarines or surface ships. When President Moon was campaigning for the post a year later, he declared: It’s time for us to get nuclear-powered submarines. Shortly after his inauguration in 2017, he asked Washington to help resolve the problem of the 1972 treaty, to which South Korea had agreed in exchange for U.S. assistance in building a nuclear power industry.

According to Moon Chung, a former special adviser to Mr. Moon, President Donald J. Trump made a startling suggestion: Why did South Korea simply not buy American nuclear submarines? But Washington never pursued this, nor did it help South Korea provide nuclear fuel to the submarines, due to proliferation concerns. Without enriched uranium fuel, the South Korean nuclear-powered submarine, even if built, would be nothing more than an empty shell. said Lee Byong-chul, a professor at the Institute for Far Eastern Studies at Kyungnam University in South Korea. The office of Mr. Moons declined to comment. Last year, South Korea’s Ministry of Defense said it would build six more submarines, the first three powered by lithium-ion batteries. He did not specify the energy source for the other three 4,000-ton submarines. But Kim Hyun-chong, who at the time was Mr. Moon’s deputy national security adviser, said that the next generation of South Korean submarines will be nuclear-powered.

It could be for commercial or other marine purposes, but it is a very reliable basis for developing a nuclear-powered submarine, and the higher level of enriched fuel is a pretty strong indicator of that possibility, said Toby Dalton, a co-director of the Carnegie Endowment Nuclear Policy Program for International Peace. Not everyone thinks that South Korea needs nuclear-powered submarines. Mr Clark, an expert at the Hudson Institute, said diesel-powered submarines were generally smaller, quieter and less costly than nuclear ones, making them suitable for short-range regional operations, such as coastal water patrol around the Korean Peninsula. Seoul has more important skills to spend its money on, he said. Lee Jae-myung, the candidate for Mr. Moons’s ruling party in the March presidential election, has not yet stated his position on the issue. Yoon Suk-yeol, the main opposition candidate, said he would give priority to improving South Korea’s satellite and air surveillance against North Korea, rather than investing in a nuclear submarine. “I do not think we need it now,” he said. Yoon. But calls for nuclear subsidies continue. If North Korea builds nuclear submarines, it will be a game changer, said Yoon Suk-joon, a researcher at the Korean Institute for Military Affairs. The best way to deal with them is for our nuclear submarines to stay close to a North Korean submarine base for months if necessary, and to follow them when they arrive.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/13/world/asia/south-korea-nuclear-submarines.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos