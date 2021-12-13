New Brunswick signs $ 10 a day childcare deal with Ottawa





New Brunswick has signed an agreement with Ottawa that will eventually reduce childcare costs to $ 10 a day. Announcing Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that “by this time next year, childcare rates for families across New Brunswick will be halved.” Within five years, the average price for child care in New Brunswick will be $ 10 a day. That would save families an average of about $ 7,500 a year, said Trudeau, who had mistakenly said this would happen in 10 years, but was later corrected. The deal contains a $ 544 million investment over the next five years, $ 491 million from the federal government and $ 53 million from the province. Prime Minister BlaineHiggs said this is in addition to the more than $ 70 million invested each year. Higgs said the program will also create 5,700 childcare spaces within the next five years. Wages increase A news release from the province said that the salaries of early childhood educators will increase by almost 25 per cent under the agreement and more training opportunities will also be created. “We will support workers in early childhood education with a payroll network and increase the number of trained educators as well,” Higgs said. “The bottom line is that we’re going to make life more affordable. We’re going to grow the economy by allowing more parents, especially mothers, to rejoin the workforce and we’re going to give children the best possible start. their ”. Trudeau said raising salaries and improving training are “just as important” as reducing costs for parents. He said it’s important to send the message that early childhood care “is an extremely valued and important career choice for young people and young adults in New Brunswick”. FRIEND | Justin Trudeau says early childhood education a ‘worthwhile and important’ career choice for New Brunswickers Trudeau in new childcare deal with New Brunswick Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lays out the details of the federal childcare agreement with New Brunswick. 1:43 The federal budget allocated $ 27.2 billion over five years for provinces and territories, starting in the current fiscal year, to halve the cost of childcare in Canada in the first year and cut tariffs to $ 10 a day by 2025-2026 creating new spaces. With New Brunswick and the Northwest Territories now on board, this leaves Ontarion the only province not yet engaged in the program. The New Brunswick Coalition for Wage Equality welcomed the announcement of childcare. “This is a transformative deal for New Brunswick women and parents,” said Krysta Cowling, chairwoman of the coalition. “We have advocated for decades for accessible, affordable and inclusive childcare. This is essential for women’s full participation in the workforce and consequently their financial independence.” Cowling said the 25 percent pay rise in the deal that brings the salary to $ 23.47 an hour over five years is also welcome news for early childhood educators. “Increasing wages for the predominantly female workforce in the sector is a positive development. However, achieving wage equality is essential to ensure that this work is compensated and valued fairly. “Quality services depend on quality work.”

