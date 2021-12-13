



Our future depends on urgent and decisive action to respond to the climate crisis in the 2020s, as the scientific consensus makes it clear that our window to avoid catastrophe is closing. In November 2021, governments from around the world gathered at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change in Glasgow (COP26) to respond to the rapidly escalating climate challenge. The promises made in Glasgow have profound implications for the future Australian government, particularly the need to immediately strengthen its emission reduction target by 2030 (UNFCCC 2021). A significantly stronger 2030 target will restore Australia’s international position and unlock economic opportunities for Australians in clean industry and exports. Most importantly, it will better align with the global goal of limiting warming to 1.5C, which would help protect Australians, our Pacific neighbors and the global community from catastrophic climate change. The Australian Government arrived in Glasgow as a standout among its international counterparts; one of only a handful of countries that failed to meet its 2030 target. It subsequently failed to meet a number of key promises, including the Global Methane Oath and a new UK-led commitment to gradually remove coal energy. Instead, she used her Glasgow presence to promote the ongoing burning of fossil fuels. It quickly became clear that the Australian government had fallen further in step with the rest of the world. As a result, Australia’s international reputation took a further hit. Numerous evidences strongly suggest that we can no longer limit heating to 1.5C without a temporary overrun. The average increase in global temperature is likely to exceed 1.5C during the 2030s (IPCC 2021). There is little time left to limit global warming below catastrophic temperature rise. Violation of 1.5C of heat significantly increases the risk of causing sudden, dangerous and irreversible changes in the climate system. Every part of a degree of heat dissipation matters and will be measured in life, species and ecosystems saved. We must do everything possible to deeply and rapidly reduce our emissions, also preparing for climate impacts that can no longer be avoided. This conference unravels the key points for Australia from the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, especially the urgent need for Australia to reach the rest of the world. The only way to do this is with a strong 2030 target and a set of credible climate policies that accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy and electrification. The political decisions made today are so important because our future depends on how quickly and decisively we respond to the climate challenge in 2020. So many are at risk: our entire way of life, our health, our means of subsistence. Our window to avoid catastrophe is closing… We know we must do everything possible to limit heating to 1.5C and that this requires emissions to fall sharply this decade. We know that every part of a degree of heat dissipation matters and will be measured in life, species and ecosystems saved. Climate Council CEO Amanda McKenzie Key findings 1. The Morrison government’s weak target for 2030 is not in step with the rest of Australia and the world; effectively putting us on a path to catastrophic global warming. The target of Australian governments for 2030 (which is 26-28% below 2005 levels) is unfortunate. Australia’s current policies are in line with the catastrophic global warming of more than 3 degrees Celsius. In fact, the Australian Government is planning to do half of what the Australian Business Council requires and about half of what our strategic allies are committed to.

The Australian Labor Party has pledged, if elected, to cut emissions by 43% by 2030 (based on 2005 levels). This will reduce electricity bills and emissions, creating more jobs and economic opportunities. However, it is not enough to avoid dangerous levels of global warming.

Most Australian states and territories are on track to meet their highest emission reduction targets in 2030. Overall, this adds a de facto nationwide target for 2030 of 37-42% below 2005 levels.

The Climate Council is calling on Australia to reduce its emissions by 75% below 2005 levels by 2030. As a first step, the federal government needs to align with key allies and commit to halving emissions this decade. 2. Australia signed the Glasgow Climate Pact, which collectively commits the world to a 45% reduction in emissions this decade (compared to 2010 levels) and urges all countries to increase their emission reduction targets for the year 2030. Governments agreed to review and strengthen their 2030 targets ahead of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) in November 2022, and to align them with the climate action required for limit heating to 1.5C.

The Glasgow Climate Pact urges in particular those countries that failed to reach COP26 with a new 2030 emissions target, including Australia, to set a stronger target for 2030 as soon as possible.

The Australian Government is the only major developed country that has failed to update its 2030 target since 2015.

The plans of the federal ALP to increase our national target for 2030 to 43% would mean bringing Australia closer to a credible climate action path. However, this effectively means that other countries need to do more than Australia to avoid dangerous levels of global warming. 3. The world has effectively called the time for coal. Increasingly, countries are accelerating their shift from fossil fuels, which will dry up demand for Australian fossil fuel exports. The Glasgow Climate Pact explicitly agrees to limit coal-fired power, the first time a global agreement on this has been reached in 30 years of climate talks.

There has been a 76% reduction in proposed coal-fired power plants since the Paris Agreement of 2015. All important international public finance for coal has ceased and the private sector is also moving away from coal financing.

International finances are being redirected to help coal-dependent countries move more quickly towards clean energy alternatives. The Asian Development Bank has launched a multi-billion dollar fund to buy coal-fired power plants in our region and withdraw them prematurely.

Major markets for Australian fossil fuel exports (including China, Japan, India and South Korea) as well as countries previously thought of as emerging markets (such as Vietnam and the Philippines) are setting zero net targets and moving away from coal and gas. 4. Accelerating home climate action will protect lives and livelihoods and unlock Australia’s leading potential in the world for clean industry and exports. Below an average global temperature rise of 1.1C, Australia is already experiencing more powerful storms, devastating sea and land heat waves, and a new megafire era. This is damaging Australian life and livelihoods.

Australia has the largest amount of sunlight per square meter of any continent in the world, and the offshore wind sources that rival those of the North Sea. Reducing energy costs and switching to renewable electricity this decade would save Australians $ 20 billion a year on average on fuel and energy bills.

With the right policies, Australia can create a clean export mix that meets the needs of the growing economies in Asia worth hundreds of billions a year that exceed the value of today’s fossil fuel exports.

Any expansion of gas or coal in Australia runs counter to the global race towards zero net emissions. It exposes households and businesses to higher costs, blocked assets and carbon tariffs.

