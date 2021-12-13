The weakest link in Covid’s fight is not the public, it’s the UK government | Stephen Reicher

Tthat new Omicron variant is coming to us as an express train. If the cases double every two or three days three times a week, that means eight times more infection after a week, 64 after two, 512 times after three. Omicron now appears to be very effective in avoiding two doses of the vaccine. What we do not yet know is how likely it is to cause serious illness and death. Given that hospitalizations remain after infections and deaths after hospitalizations, it is simply too early to tell. However, even if Omicron were only half or a quarter more serious than Delta in terms of hospitalizations, it would again lead to enough admissions to defeat a fragile NHS. This is an NHS already impoverished by 10 years of austerity, with staff burned by two years of confrontation with Covid and, since the day of release on July 19, dealing with consistently high levels of admissions at Covid.

Doing nothing at the moment and standing up in cases where the chances increase would be similar to the game of Russian roulette. While you may just be lucky and the cases may not translate into hospitalization, and an NHS threatening one can stand on its own two feet, chances are this is not the case and it is not really a good idea to play a game so deadly to the public. health.

When it comes to what exactly we need to do to slow down Omicron, it is important to avoid serious confusion. Omicron needs to be slowed down to gain time to vaccinate people. In addition to making people safer, we also need to act quickly to make environments safer, for example, by ensuring that all classrooms, workplaces, and leisure spaces are properly ventilated. But vaccination is not the means to achieve the slowdown right now. This is because the presentation takes time and after we get the booster, it takes a few weeks for the benefits to start.

So there are other things we need to do to achieve an immediate effect. First, we need to be clear in communication that there is a direct link between the number of contacts we have and the spread of infection. This makes things very simple. Want less infection? You should have fewer contacts. You can try to do it with conviction. You can do this by law. This is a difficult debate. But there is no doubt that it should be done. Because if we want Christmas, we have to meet less before Christmas.

When we are in contact with each other, we need to make that contact more secure. This means distancing, masked clothing, ventilation or (possibly) meeting outside. It also means testing to make sure we do not meet others if we are infected. Taking a side flow test before going to a public place or meeting in private is not a perfect solution. These tests are not a green light to tell you to abandon any caution. But they are an important additional protection.

If we are positive, or if we have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive, we should isolate ourselves. This should be the most basic rule of all. It is the only way to get infected people out of circulation and break the transmission chain.

For these different things to happen, we need a government that has the power to communicate these messages clearly and consistently. We need him to have the moral courage to create policies and to tell us unwanted truths that we may not want to hear. Putting on a Santa hat and telling everyone to celebrate as if there is no tomorrow may be what the public wants the prime minister to do, but it is a sign of good leadership to tell the public instead, i’m sorry but do not celebrate or else there. it will not be tomorrow.

We also need a government that has the moral authority to demand that we act responsibly because it takes its responsibilities seriously. If our leaders ask us to be tested and isolated, they must ensure that we can afford to discover that we are infected and isolated. They have never done that. Support for self-isolation has always been difficult to obtain. There have been very few. It has been very close. Now it’s more important than ever to fix it.

But for now, clarity, competence, moral courage and moral authority are not the first things that come to mind when describing our current prime minister and his government. Our politicians have created a feeling for them and us. Worse still, their actions have created a perception of contempt for the poor, obedient public. When one government is seen as another toxic, trust and influence are lost. Public humor becomes what it says, they have no right to tell us what to do.

So everything looks pretty bleak. Just as we need an urgent national response to a new crisis, we lack the leadership to coordinate it. But there is a silver line, and we see it more clearly if we turn our eyes back to the effects of the Dominic Cummings fiasco. This, too, replaced any sense of unity between the public and government with a division between them and us. This, too, led to a catastrophic loss of confidence specifically in Westminster politics. This, too, undermined compliance with the rules or at least gave those who were already inclined to break the rules an excuse to do so. However, at the same time, many people, especially those who were most angry with the Cummings, were more restrained to show that they were not like the government, to show that they followed the rules and cared for their community.

This explains another strange fact. Despite the fact that after Cummings’s revelations, confidence in the London government fell sharply, while confidence in the transferred administrations remained largely constant, levels of compliance with Covid measures in the UK did not change.

The reason for this is simple. Government is just one of many sources that people hear about Covid. They also listen to scientists and doctors and each other. Indeed, our data show that trust in scientists is more important than trust in government, and this is reflected in the fact that, in general, people are pursuing science more than the government becoming cautious and supporting the introduction of measures for Covid as cases grow. Likewise, a wealth of data show that the norms of peers and the groups you identify with are a critical determinant of attitudes and behaviors about Covid.

Throughout this pandemic, there has been a question mark over the public’s ability to take the necessary measures to control Covid, as if the public were the weakest link and inhibit the government’s ability to protect us. Occasionally the evidence shows the opposite: that an resilient public is being disappointed by their government.

For now, we remain largely resilient. We continue to adhere despite the clear anger at the behavior of our prime ministers. But this can only be partial consolation. In the midst of the greatest challenge of our generation, our government by its actions has compromised its ability to play a role in safeguarding public safety. That’s the real cost of the Downing Streets Christmas party. And it is we, the people, who are paying that cost.