Florida waives appeal for federal immigration policies
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. As Gov. Ron DeSantis took another side against the federal governments’s immigration policies, the state said Friday it is lifting a legal challenge against the Biden administration over immigration directives issued earlier this year.
Attorney General Ashley Moodys filed a motion in the 11th U.S. District Court of Appeals to dismiss the case, saying it is controversial because the Biden administration issued replacement policies that dealt with people entering the country illegally.
Moody’s took the case to the Atlanta-based Court of Appeals after U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell in May rejected the states’ request for a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration.
Meanwhile, U.S. Department of Justice attorneys this month argued that a federal judge in Pensacola should dismiss a separate lawsuit Moody filed in September challenging federal immigration policies. U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell has not ruled on that motion.
Moody’s and Governor Ron DeSantis have long criticized the Biden administrations for handling undocumented immigrants and border security, and DeSantis on Friday stepped up his criticism by announcing a series of legislative proposals.
During a news conference in Jacksonville, DeSantis called on state lawmakers to fight Biden’s border crisis by passing legislation that would, for example, expand a law aimed at so-called sanctified cities and strengthen efforts to verify legal suitability of workers.
As DeSantis runs for re-election next year — and is widely speculated as a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate — immigration could become a high-profile issue during the legislative session starting Jan. 11.
The case in the 11th U.S. District Court of Appeals focused heavily on memoranda issued Jan. 20 and Feb. 18 by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement regarding implementation of immigration. Memoranda set out enforcement priorities, including focusing on migrants who pose a threat to national security, have been convicted of serious crimes or have been convicted of gang-related activities.
Moody claimed the directives violated federal immigration laws and what is known as the Administrative Procedure Act.
But Honeywell ruled in May that the memoranda were temporary policies that were not final action by federal agencies and, as a result, were not subject to judicial review. She also wrote that the memoranda prioritized immigration enforcement decisions, such as focusing on cases involving national security, border security and public safety.
An appellate court panel held a hearing in September and appeared skeptical of Florida’s arguments. But she did not issue a ruling and the motion filed Friday said the case should be dropped because of subsequent immigration instructions issued by U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The motion also seeks to overturn Honeywells’ decision, which would essentially bypass it.
In this lawsuit, Florida challenged some of the temporary immigration enforcement policies issued by DHS and sought a preliminary injunction, which the county court denied, the motion said. Because DHS has issued replacement policies, Florida is now moving under the Federal Rules of Appeal to dismiss its appeal as controversial and empty the district court decision.
The Court of Appeals had not signed the request since Monday morning.
While the appeal was pending, Moody filed the additional lawsuit in Pensacola. That case accused the Biden administration of violating immigration laws by releasing many undocumented immigrants crossing the southern border.
The indictment alleges the government is not free to ignore explicit congressional orders, and claims that some undocumented immigrants coming to Florida may be gang members, drug traffickers, and other criminals.
But in a motion filed Dec. 3, Justice Department attorneys argued that the lawsuit should be dismissed for a number of reasons, including that immigration officials have the discretion to set policies.
Because immigration policy touches on many complex and important areas, Congress built an immigration enforcement system whose main feature is the broad discretion exercised by immigration officials, the motion said, citing in part the legal precedent. This reflects the reality — embodied in every policy of the presidential administration for decades — that officials should use limited resources according to the priorities set by policymakers.
