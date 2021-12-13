Russia is vetoing a UN resolution linking climate change and security





Russia has vetoed the first UN Security Council resolution of its kind, which views climate change as a threat to international peace and security.

NEW YORK – Russia on Monday vetoed a UN Security Council resolution of the first kind that presents climate change as a threat to international peace and security, sinking a multi-year effort to make global warming more central. in decision-making in the most powerful UN Body. Led by Ireland and Nigeria, the proposal called for the inclusion of information on the security implications of climate change “so that the council could pay due attention to any root cause of the conflict or risk multiplier. UN Secretary-General to make the climate Security-related risks are a central component of conflict prevention strategies and to report on how to address those risks at specific points. Previous council resolutions have cited the destabilizing effects of climate change in specific countries, such as various African countries and Iraq. But Monday’s resolution would be the first to address climate-related security risk as a separate issue. About 113 of the 193 UN member states supported the proposal, including 12 of the council’s 15 members. But India and Russia vetoed the vote, while China abstained. Envoys from Russia and India said the issue should remain with such UN groups as the Framework Convention on Climate Change. Adding climate change to the Security Council’s agenda would only deepen the global divisions highlighted by last month’s climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, opponents said. Positioning climate change as a threat to international security diverts the council’s attention from the real, deep-rooted causes of conflict in countries on the council’s agenda, said Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, adding that the resolution would turn it into a scientific issue and economic in a politicized question and give the council a pretext to intervene in almost every country on the planet. Supporters of the move said it represented a modest and reasonable step to undertake an issue of existential importance. Today was an opportunity for the council to recognize, for the first time, the reality of the world we live in and that climate change is increasing insecurity and instability, said Irish Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason. Instead, we have missed the opportunity to act and look away from the realities of the world in which we are living. Niger Ambassador Abdou Abarry added: The veto power may block the adoption of a text, but it cannot hide our reality.

