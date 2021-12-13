Weak government is not in anyone’s interest: Afghan Foreign Minister | tidings

The interim Taliban foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, believes sanctions against Afghanistan or making the country unstable will not benefit anyone.

“Sanctions against Afghanistan that has a weak Afghan government are not in anyone’s interest,” Muttaqi, whose aides include former government officials as well as those recruited from the Taliban, told the Associated Press news agency in an interview. Sunday.

Speaking in his Pashto native language, Muttaqi said the Taliban government wants good relations with all countries and has no problem with the United States. The Taliban face diplomatic isolation as the Islamic Emirate, the name of his government, has not yet been recognized by any country or the United Nations.

He called on Washington and other countries to release more than $ 10 billion in frozen funds that were frozen when the Taliban came to power on August 15, following a swift military deployment across Afghanistan and the president-backed secret escape. USA, Ashraf Ghani.

The UN is warning that some 23 million people, about 55 per cent of the population, are facing extreme levels of hunger, with nearly nine million at risk of starvation as winter invades the impoverished and landlocked country.

Muttaqi also acknowledged world anger over the Taliban’s restrictions on girls’ education and on women in the workforce.

In many parts of Afghanistan, high school students in grades seven through 12 have not been allowed to go to school since the Taliban took power, and many female civil servants have been told to stay home.

Taliban officials have said they need time to create gender-segregated arrangements in schools and workplaces that complement their harsh interpretation of Islam.

When he first ruled from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban banned girls and women from schools and jobs, banning most entertainment and sports, and occasionally committing murders in front of large crowds in stadiums.

Afghan girls attend a class at a school in Qala-e-Naw Badghis, Afghanistan, October 9, 2021 [File: Majid Saeedi/Getty Images]

But Muttaqi said the Taliban have changed since the last rule.

We have made progress in administration and politics in interaction with the nation and the world. With each passing day we will gain more experience and make more progress, he said.

Muttaqi said that under the new Taliban government, girls go to school up to the 12th grade in 10 of the 34 provinces, private schools and universities are functioning smoothly and 100 per cent of women have previously worked in the sector of health are back to work. .

This shows that we are in principle committed to the participation of women, he said.

Not targeting opponents

Muttaqi also went on to say that the Taliban did not target their opponents, but instead announced a general amnesty and offered protection. Leaders of the previous government live without threats in Kabul, he said, although most have left.

Last month, the international group Human Rights Watch released a report saying the Taliban had killed or forcibly killed more than 100 former police and intelligence officials in four provinces. However, there have been no reports of large-scale retaliation.

Muttaqi accused the Afghan government of taking power after the US-led coalition ousted the Taliban regime in 2001, launching widespread retaliatory attacks against the Taliban.

Hundreds disappeared or were killed, causing thousands to flee to the mountains, he said. The Taliban were ousted for harboring al-Qaeda and Osama bin Laden, who organized the 9/11 attacks in the United States.

Muttaqi insisted that poverty and the dream of a better life, without fear, pushed thousands of Afghans to rush to Kabul airport in mid-August in hopes of going to the US.

Squeezing people had created horrific images of men caught behind an American C-17 aircraft taking off while others fell to the ground as the wheels pulled.

He said the Taliban had made mistakes in the first months in power and that we would work for more reforms that could benefit the nation. He has not elaborated on possible mistakes or reforms.

Fighting other rebel groups

Muttaqi contradicted comments by U.S. Navy General Frank McKenzie, who told the AP last week that al-Qaeda has grown slightly inside Afghanistan since U.S. forces withdrew in late August. McKenzie is Washington’s top military commander in the Middle East.

In a February 2020 agreement (PDF) which provided for the conditions for the withdrawal of American troops, the Taliban had promised to fight terrorist groups and deny them a safe haven.

Muttaqi said Sunday that the Taliban have kept that promise, along with a commitment not to attack U.S. and NATO forces during the final phase of the withdrawal, which ended in late August.

Muttaqi says Taliban have won first hand in recent weeks against Islamic State in Khorasan province, ISKP (ISIS-K) rebels [File: Reuters]

Unfortunately, there is [always] charges against the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, but there is no evidence, Muttaqi said. If McKenzie has any evidence, he should provide it. I can confidently say that this is an unfounded claim.

The Taliban face a growing security challenge from a branch of ISIL, the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, ISKP (ISIS-K), which has stepped up attacks on Taliban patrols and ethnic minorities.

Muttaqi, however, said the Taliban had gained the upper hand in recent weeks, saying there had been no major offensive in the past month. Washington’s ability to track ISKP activities in Afghanistan has been hampered by troop withdrawals.

Muttaqi said he did not envisage co-operation with the US in the battle against ISKP, its main enemy in the country.

However, he expressed hope that over time, America would slowly, slowly change its policy toward Afghanistan, as it sees evidence that a Taliban-ruled country able to stand on its own is a benefit to the US.

My final point is for America, for the American nation: You are a great and great nation and you must have enough patience and a big heart to dare to make policies for Afghanistan based on international rules and regulations, and t ‘ end differences and shorten the distance between us and choose good relations with Afghanistan.