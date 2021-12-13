FHO Racing BMW announces the lineup of international road racing riders – Roadracing World Magazine

FHO RACING SET TO PRESENT THE BMWS 2022 WOMEN’S ROAD CAMPAIGN WITH HICKMAN AND MCCORMACK

FHO Racing will make its long-awaited debut in international road racing in 2022, lining up as the official BMW Motorrad road racing team with Peter Hickman and Brian McCormack aboard the Bavarian-built machinery.

Both multiple road race winners Hickman and McCormack will drive the BMW M 1000 RR for Faye Hos in the Superbike and Superstock categories at the Isle of Man TT and North West 200 and the Ulster Grand Prix if he returns in the road racing calendar.

The two pilots will also compete in the Macau Grand Prix, which will return in November next year, with all four events having failed to take place since 2019 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hickman will aim to continue from where he left off in 2019, a year that saw him win Superbike and Superstock success on the world-famous Isle of Man TT. He remains the complete holder of the lap record around the mountain course, his 135,452 mph lap set at the 2018 BMW S 1000 RR.

2019 also saw him win the Superbike and Superstock races at the Ulster Grand Prix, where he set a new full speed record of 136,415 mph. On lap he and BMW entered the Guinness Book of Records with their lap being a new world record for a circuit still in use.

The Louth-based rider was also the winner in the Superstock class at the North West 200, while second place was taken at the Macau Grand Prix, a circuit where he has already won on three occasions while driving the BMW car.

McCormack, meanwhile, continues with the team after having a strong BSB season in 2021, a campaign that saw him gain valuable time on the track before the resumption of international road racing next year.

Hailing from Waterford, McCormack is the fastest rider from Southern Ireland ever to the Isle of Man TT with his 128,812 mph lap at Senior TT 2019 helping him reach his best finish on the ninth island. Hell will aim to improve it next year and also break the 130 mph barrier for the first time.

In addition, McCormack has a fifth-best finish at the Ulster Grand Prix, recorded in 2018, on his impressive CV, as well as a host of ten other best finishes around the Dundrod county with speed high. Joining FHO Racing for 2022, as hell continues to receive support from the Roadhouse Bar in Macau, gives him a perfect opportunity to make a real impression on the results of international road racing, something he intends to catch up with. both hands.

Faye Ho, team owner: It is a real honor for FHO Racing to be selected by BMW Motorrad as their official team in the 2022 International Road Racing, especially since we have only been around for a year! It shows the progress and the impression we have made, both on and off the track, and getting back on the road in 2022 with Peter and Brian is very exciting for everyone connected to the team.

Peters’s record speaks for itself as Brians scores have steadily improved and they were quietly confident that both pilots will excel next season. On a personal note, road racing is very important to me and since I have participated regularly in TT and, obviously, Macau, I am excited to be following them in 2022 with the team and in an official capacity.

Hickman said: After three years away, I’m glad to be back in international road racing next year and just as happy I’m doing this with FHO Racing. Having re-signed with the squad for the British Championship, after a successful season this year, it is good to face them both TT and NW200 and I can hardly wait.

“I have had some great moments in road racing with the S 1000RR and with the way he performed in the short circuit this year, I’m excited to see what we can do with the M 1000RR on the road; I’m convinced I turn some heads!

McCormack said: To say I am on the moon to ride the FHO Racing from the BMW Macau Roadhouse for Faye and the team along with Hicky on international roads and selected National Superstock rounds would be an understatement! The team is great and although this year was challenging for me with injuries and learning everything that goes with driving a Superbike, they all made me feel at home and took good care of me.

“Riding for the team in 2022 will give me the tools and the best team I need to increase my results in the Isle of Man TT, the North West 200, the Macau GP and, hopefully, the Ulster GP as well. I can not thank Faye, Darren, Hicky and the rest of the team for this chance. I am also pleased to continue with support from Roadhouse Macau for next season.

Scott Grimsdall, BMW Motorrad UK, Head of Marketing and PR said: We were absolutely delighted to be back in the international road racing program after the challenges of recent years, and it is good that we are doing this with FHO Racing. The Isle of Man TT and the North West 200 have been an integral part of the BMW racing calendar especially in the last decade and we strongly believe we can add to the considerable success we have already achieved next year.

In a short time, the FHO Racing team has more than proven itself and with Peter Hickman leading the BMW road racing challenge in 2022, it’s a really exciting prospect for us. We can’t wait for the race to start! ”

For more information, please visit www.fhoracing.com