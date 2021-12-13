Booster medication for COVID-19: which one should you take?

Ontario is one of the latest provinces to extend boost dose acceptance, announcing that residents aged 18 and over will be able to book appointment of the third dose since 4 January.

This comes shortly after the publication of new guidelines by the Canada National Immunization Advisory Committee (NACI) regarding COVID-19 boosters. As more people qualify for their third dose and the number of Omicron cases in Canada continues to rise, it is likely that more and more Canadians are wondering what kind of booster injection they should get.

To date, only mRNA vaccines are authorized for use as boosters in Canada, this includes both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Based on NACI Recommendations, it is also clear that mRNA vaccines are the preferred promoters for the majority of the population.

Experts say it does not matter which of the two is taken as a booster, as long as it is an mRNA vaccine.

Dr. Zahid Butt is an infectious disease epidemiologist based in Waterloo, Ont. As data on booster efficiency continues to evolve, he said there is not enough gap to show that one booster works better than the other.

“There are not many studies looking at this, but from what we have seen so far, there is no real difference in protection between booster doses, regardless of whether you take Moderna or Pfizer,” he said in a telephone interview with CTVNews.ca on Thursday. .

Seeing that both are the same type of vaccine, there is nothing wrong with mixing doses, Butt said, e.g. taking a Moderna booster injection after a double dose of Pfizer, or vice versa.

The Pfizer booster injection contains a full dose of the usual vaccine, or 30 micrograms. Moderna booster vaccine, meanwhile, contains 50 micrograms, which is half the normal 100-gram dose of the vaccine. Despite the difference in quantity, the fact that both are the same type of vaccine means one can be easily used in combination with the other, Butt said.

They use the same technology, the mRNA vaccine technology; that’s why they can be used interchangeably, he said.

However, for 18 to 29 year olds, suggests NACI that a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine may be preferred.

[Pfizer] there are not as many side effects as pericarditis and myocarditis, which are slightly higher among those taking Moderna, he said, referring to the rare side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine that can cause inflammation of the mucosa around the heart. also. as the muscle itself. This is the age group that is most sensitive to [these side-effects].

According to the NACI, patients receiving the second dose of Pfizer reported lower rates of myocarditis and pericarditis side effects than those who took the second dose of Moderna. Evidence involving Moderna’s reinforcing shock is currently limited.

For adults aged 70 and over, as well as those with compromised immunity or living in long-term care homes for the elderly and other living environments, Pfizer and Moderna are recommended as boosters. Anyone in these groups who takes Moderna as a booster should get a full dose of the vaccine, not a half dose, based on NACI recommendations.

Moreover, for anyone starting with a viral vector-based vaccine for COVID-19 or two doses of AstraZeneca or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson, the preference is to take a booster dose of an mRNA vaccine, said Dr. Matthew Oughton, an infectious disease specialist at the Jewish General Hospital and McGill University in Montreal.

If you got a viral vector vaccine as your main series, then surely the recommended booster is an mRNA vaccine, he told CTVNews.ca in a November 18 telephone interview. Because theoretically, those people could be at higher risk of fading immunity faster.

That said, for anyone who has experienced complications related to a dose of mRNA vaccine in the past or cannot currently use it, a viral vector-based vaccine would be recommended as a booster, he said.

KEEPING THE SAME BRAND A SENSITIVE APPROACH

For those who have two doses of Pfizer or two doses of Moderna, some doctors suggest taking the same brand of mRNA as a booster as well.

Dr. Lisa Barrett is an infectious disease specialist and professor at Dalhousie University in Halifax. She described this as a reasonable approach to determining which amplifier to take; once the body has proven it is able to tolerate a vaccine, it makes sense to continue with it, she said.

“It’s really just a way to reduce the profile of side effects you could have,” Barrett told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview Thursday. Not because one is more side-oriented than the other, but because if you yourself have demonstrated that you do not have a reaction to that brand, then go with it.

This also applies to patients with one dose of AstraZeneca vaccine and one dose of one mRNA vaccine. It makes sense to get the same mRNA vaccine as a booster vaccine, Barrett said. But it also encourages patients to be aware of availability.

If it will take a really long time to get, for example, Moderna because you have had Moderna before and there is Pfizer available, you might consider getting the Pfizer vaccine as well, she said. Go with whichever mRNA vaccine is most available, especially if you are in an area where there may be a lot of viruses.

DOES ONE PROMOTE PROVIDE MORE PROTECTION AGAINST OMICRON THAN OTHER?

For the most part, it remains to be seen how effective current vaccines and booster doses are in protecting against the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, Barrett said, though more studies continue to be conducted.

A study by Israeli researchers shows that two doses of Pfizer vaccine, followed by a booster Pfizer vaccine, offer significant protection against Omicron. These results are similar to those provided by Pfizer and BioNTech at the beginning of last week.

Preliminary data suggested that two doses of the Pfizer vaccine may not be enough to protect against infection with the Omicron variant. However, laboratory tests showed that its booster dose increased the levels of antibodies that fight the virus by 25 times, compared to just two doses. These results are not yet subject to scientific review.

While these initial results may seem promising, Barrett insisted it is important to wait and see how this translates into real-world defenses. It points to additional immune responses in the body involving T cells for example, which are not measured and can also provide protection.

The question of what neutralizing antibody is enough to defend against Omicron, to be honest, is not yet known, she said. Without that real world data, I think it’s very difficult to know if there is any extra protection with amplifiers.

While Barrett said it is likely that current vaccines will not be as effective in producing neutralizing antibodies to fight Omicron, the impact they will have on death rates and hospitalization of those infected with the new variant is unknown. ende. This also makes it difficult to tell which vaccine is most effective in protecting against Omicron.

If you get an amplifier, take it with the intention of potentially providing extra protection, she said. Get it for COVID, not for Omicron specifically.

