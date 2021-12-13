Tensions with the Kremlin over Ukraine are a test for the Biden administration





The confrontation is a testament to the Biden administration, whose hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan has led some to question Washington’s belly of using power abroad. Also undermining the long-term impact is the possibility of Donald Trump, or another Republican friend of the autocrat, returning to power in 2025. However, the White House has done an effective job uniting allies to multiply diplomatic pressure on Moscow after the virtual summit. of Biden with Putin last week.

G7 Foreign Ministers sent strong signals from their meeting in Liverpool at the weekend. “We have been clear that any incursion from Russia into Ukraine would have massive consequences for which it would have a heavy cost,” said British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, echoing previous US statements. She added that democratic nations should give up Russian energy, a clear reference to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany.

The diplomatic offensive was created to force Putin to face this question as he piles up troops and supplies on the border with Ukraine: Is the value of another propaganda domestic invasion worth a destabilizing economic response from the West? or declaration from the Russian embassy in London, in response to the G7, reiterated the Kremlin’s earlier assurances that Russia had no intention of invading – but it also seemed troubling to rationalize this. “While Russia has not the slightest intention of attacking Ukraine, the situation in the Ukrainian civil war is becoming really more explosive, with the irresponsible and unreserved military support of some NATO countries and in particular Great Britain. are giving Kiev. said in the statement. The West threat chorus can work. But it is dangerous, as hostile rhetoric can make it harder for Putin to come down without a tangible gain. There is another possible deviation from East-West tensions. Putin told the US President last week that he would like to sit down together in person, according to a video released Sunday by Russian state television. “We will definitely meet, I would love that,” Putin said. The revelation came after it emerged that senior US State Department official for Europe Karen Donfried will travel to Russia and Ukraine this week. Putin, of course, has used this tactic before, using a massive troop deployment in the spring on the Ukrainian border to get Biden to agree to meet him in Geneva. Another personal summit would give the global superpower the recognition that Putin, who mourned the fall of the Soviet Union, wants Russia. Asked about the possibility of a personal meeting during an interview with NBC News, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken avoided the question, saying that last week’s video conference between the presidents was important “because as much as I can do “With my counterpart, as much as other government colleagues can do with their counterparts, when it comes to Russia, President Putin is the only person who really matters.” And when asked what Biden would have to agree to a personal meeting, Blinken said only that the United States and partners in Europe were looking for signs of de-escalation and that Russia was “returning Ukraine to its border.” Such a soothing ego treatment may offer the solution Biden has sought. But without prior demilitarization at the border, Putin could simply take the concession, then continue and invade anyway – giving Biden a place among the pacifists of history.

