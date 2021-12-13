Hero Kanu realized this college football thing was serious when Penn State offered him a scholarship before he had ever played.

He was 15 years old and still living at home in Germany.

It was the moment when I was okay, now I have to get into it and develop myself, not just football skills, but also the American language and academics. So we asked for a high school, Kanu told the Associated Press.

The 17-year-old Kanu is the cream of the international group of recruits who are expected to make their decisions when the early signing period begins on Wednesday. The shortlist of 5-foot, 290-kilogram 6-foot defensive line players is the envy of every kid who dreams of playing big college football: Georgia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ohio State and USC.

Schools from Power Five conferences have increasingly benefited from a European pipeline for young talent. Recruits from Germany, Sweden, Denmark and Britain are expected to sign with programs including Michigan, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Illinois and Texas A&M.

Brandon Collier, founder of PPI Recruits, estimated that 10 Europeans this season will sign up to play in Power Five schools with less than last year. Almost everyone is his recruits.

However, across Division I in general, the trend is shifting after several years of steady growth. Coaches are becoming more selective as more college players enter the transfer portal or gain an extra year of eligibility due to coronavirus impact.

By the traditional signing date in February, Collier estimates that up to 20 Europeans will be signing up to Division I programs generally at the same level as the last two years.

There was no hesitation for Kanu, however, a player with three techniques who could play any down.

In terms of recruitment and ranking, he is the greatest European recruiter ever, said Collier, who started working with Kanu less than three years ago after the teenager switched to football in his hometown near Munich.

The Penn State offer came on Collier’s recommendation and before Kanu enrolled in Santa Margarita Catholic High School in Orange County, Southern California. After he played his first game this spring, more bids began to pile up.

At Collier’s college tour in June, he met Alabama coach Nick Saban and called it a wonderful moment in my life, even though Crimson Tide did not make Kanu’s shortlist.

It will come down in terms of development, inside and outside the field, Kanu said.

The level of comfort with the coaches is another factor. He sacked LSU due to a change of coach there and added USC to his roster after Lincoln Riley was hired.

USC certainly with Lincoln Riley there, he was one of my top recruiters in Oklahoma, so USC is also really attractive, “Kanu said.” It’s very difficult to decide.

Kanu earned another honor by being selected to play in the All-American Bowl a star-studded game of the best high school players on January 8 in San Antonio. He will sign on Wednesday, but has no plans to announce his decision until the All-Star Game.

Kanu was a student so fast, Collier said, that he would require Kanu to treat overcrowded children in his camps in Europe, learning training techniques. Kanu recalled this, describing it as super fun, which is also what he says about the crackling of his back and center-backs.

Sounds bad, I know, but I like to hurt people, he said laughing during a phone interview from California. If you are frustrated or something, you can take away your anger. You also make a big family. You stay, make lots of friends.

Vanderbilt has verbal commitments from defensive end Linus Zunk of Germany and Darren Agu of Britain, though Agu visited Tennessee this month. Vanderbilt is also behind German defender Yilanan Ouattara.

Another German defensive end, Aric Burton, is committed to West Virginia, continuing a European trend for the Highlanders.

Sweden’s Theodor Ohrstrom has headed to Texas A&M and Denmark striker Magnus Moller plans to sign with Illinois. British defender Kofi Taylor-Barrocks, who spent time with the NFL Academy in London, committed to the state of Michigan.

Lucas Simmons, a 6-foot 8-foot attacking shot from Sweden, has more than 30 offers but can wait for the 2023 class, Collier said.

Many of Collier’s recruits go directly from Europe to college, but others also go to preparatory schools. This was the game plan of Gridiron Imports, which placed the close German Marlin Klein in a school in Georgia. Since then, Klein has been engaged in Michigan.

What is troubling, said Gridiron co-founder Chris Adamson, is the declining number of scholarships.

The transfer portal is the biggest monster out there for all the high school kids, Adamson said. Schools are fishing in that pool instead of looking to develop a child. Like any other high school kid in America, European kids are facing this, plus the stigma of being international. It has become much harder.

