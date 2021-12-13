Ten Essential Tips To Navigate Your International Movement

An international move can be an exciting adventure. To help you on your way to your next move, here is a list of ten essential tips for moving abroad.

A global perspective with people to meet and areas to explore can make relocating for work and moving abroad feel like a fresh start. To help you on your way to your next step and the next move, we have compiled a list of ten essential tips:

Know what to bring before you go

It is important to know what you can and cannot bring when moving abroad, so checking customs information for your destination country should be your first step. Most countries will require returning and non-resident residents to provide a complete inventory of household and personal items at local Customs upon request.

In addition to any items that may be prohibited from entering the place where you are moving, you may also consider factors such as compatibility with electrical outlets (Fun fact: As of September 2021, there are 15 types of household electrical outlets in use worldwide). Electronics and household appliances that are not compatible with the plugs in your new home should be left behind.

Transporting your vehicle abroad can be a complex and costly process. However, you have to decidetransport your vehicle, planning ahead is the key.

Simplify your movement

Your next step is to simplify as much as you can. If you anticipate your move to be a year or less, then you can carry out your international relocation with minimal packing and shipping. You may find it easier to avoid sending your household goods back and forth when moving to another location for only a short time. Our secure warehouse facilities are a safe and convenient option forstoring itemswhile you are abroad.

Pack personal care products in your luggage

Be sure to pack personal care products such as toothbrushes and toothpaste, deodorant, cosmetics, soap, small bottles of shampoo and conditioner, and a hair dryer, as you may want to take a shower before you arrive at the store when you arrive at your new country.

Reduce shipping delays for essential items

Transporting items by air is a great option if you can save costs. Air transit, or unaccompanied baggage, is a safe way to avoid transportation delays and port of entry. While your list of essential items may vary, it will usually include personal clothing and accessories, essential pots and pans, and light household items. Your list may also include folding items such as cribs, playgrounds, strollers and strollers and any other items required for the care of children or other family members.

Repeat and pack lightly

When moving internationally, you canreduce movement costs by packing lightly. Move your valuables and leave perishable food and replaceable toiletries with friends or family who can use them. An international relocation is a good time to cut back, donating or throwing away any household items you have not used for a while or that are no longer of value to you.

We recommend grouping your items into these five categories: save, save, donate, recycle, and discard. As you think about the household and personal items you are moving overseas, identify items that are essential, have sentimental value, or that can be obtained at a reasonable price in your new country versus the cost of transporting them.

Our experienced global mobility professionals can help youget an international moving quoteon the cost of moving your household items to another location, in order to compare it to the cost of replacing those items after your move.

Bring a piece of house with you

While you may want to limit the shipping of any unnecessary items overseas, it is important to bring some items that remind you of home, especially if you aremoving with children. Adapting to a new environment is easier with a little familiarity.

Prepare your pet

Moving abroad with your petis relatively straightforward, provided you keep a few things in mind. First, you will only be able to take your pet overseas with you if you can prove that it is healthy and disease-free, so one of the first things you should do is have a blood test from a laboratory approved by the place where you are. moving to. You should also vaccinate your pet and make sure it has been treated for tapeworms and tapeworms at least 24 hours before your international move.

Make copies of important documents

Whenever possible you should have all four of these components in place for launch to maximize profits. Scan them online in the cloud storage space to retrieve them electronically. Leave a copy with a family member, a copy in storage, and take one with you. Work with an expert on your visa documentation and any other documentation you may need to travel and consider enrolling in itUS Department of State (STEP) Intelligent Passenger Registration Program.

Choose your bank

Keep an American bank, if possible. Even if you will be abroad for a long period of time, having an American bank is very beneficial for visits and transactions worldwide. Investigate the banks in your new country and be sure to talk to an advisor or banker about any changes in banking and financial regulations.

Consider your medication (and your health)

Before you leave, do a thorough medical check-up and any vaccinations you need. If an employer is relocating you, talk to your human resources manager to learn about medical, dental, and vision benefits while you are abroad. Get a sufficient supply of any prescription medications you may need, be sure to keep them in their original containers, and remember to bring a small travel bag with any essential over-the-counter medications.

Make your move and let us show you the way

Moving or relocating abroad can be new and exciting, and working with an experienced and professional driver like Interstate can make it surprisingly easy. Our international and relocation professionals have years of experience and can help you and your family navigate the details of an international relocation or relocation.