Bizav traffic continues to grow during 2019 despite Omicron





Global business aviation activity is still at the top of the 2019 figures, with flights up 6 percent from two years ago in the first week of December, according to the latest WingX Business Aviation Bulletin. However, the business aviation data specialist said activity had slowed week after week with the normal seasonal changes taking effect, but also the possibility that it reflected growing restrictions from the launch of the Omicron Covid variant. Growth in the first week of December is “significantly slower” than a week ago, when global activity grew by 14 percent in the same period in 2019, WingX noted. However, this remains stronger than the planned passenger traffic, which is still declining by 30 percent from 2019 levels. Business aviation traffic in the first week also increased 48 percent from a year ago . North America has estimated 3.5 million of the 4.6 million jet and turboprop business flights so far this year and is matching the 2019 activity overall. Counting the US alone, business aircraft traffic has grown 3 percent from the year to date and 5 percent in December. The Thanksgiving period in the US increased by 20 percent. Partial operators, however, have continued to see traffic growth in December, by 13 per cent more than in 2019. Cards are slowing slightly, to just 1 per cent this month. European business aviation flights have increased by 8 percent compared to 2019 so far, but still declining from the 30 percent increase in November. In Germany, activity returned to pre-pandemic levels as it shrank by 10 percent in the UK during December 2019. Flights to Austria and Belgium — both related to blockages — fell by 20 percent compared to December 2019. However, flights to Spain increased 42 percent and eight of Europe’s busiest markets also increased during 2019, WingX reported. In the rest of the world, flights are down 4 percent in 2021 compared to 2019 levels, with Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Morocco as the worst performing markets this year and Brazil, the UAE and Turkey among the strongest markets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/business-aviation/2021-12-13/bizav-traffic-remains-over-2019-despite-omicron

