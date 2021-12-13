JFK Airport to Receive New $ 9.5 Billion International Terminal – NBC New York





What you need to know A new $ 9.5 billion international terminal at JFK Airport is expected to open next year, Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Monday.

The 2.4 million square meter international terminal will be anchored on the south side of JFK Airport

The project was originally scheduled to start in 2020, but the terms of the agreement were restructured given the impact of the pandemic on travel A new $ 9.5 billion international terminal at Queens John F. Kennedy International Airport is expected to open next year, Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Monday. The most advanced 2.4 million square foot terminal will anchor the south side of the airport. The Port Authority reached a revised agreement with the consortium financial sponsors in order to launch the massive project, the governor said. It was originally scheduled to launch in 2020, but was delayed due to the impact of the pandemic on air travel. The $ 9.5 billion mega-project will be built in stages and will create 6,000 construction jobs for a total of more than 10,000 new jobs. When completed, the New Terminal will be the largest international terminal in JFK, Hochul said. “As we recover from this pandemic, I want to ensure that everyone traveling to New York has a welcoming and efficient experience and that New Yorkers have the modernized transportation centers they deserve,” Hochul said. “The time to complete major infrastructure projects is now, and I am committed to launching and completing the new JFK Terminal One as soon as possible.” As part of the project, the Port Authority will undertake a number of infrastructure upgrades and improvements, including roads, parking and utilities, including a new electrical substation.



NY and NJ Port Authority





New Terminal One will be built on the site of the small and obsolete Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, as well as on the site of the former Terminal 3, which was demolished in 2013. Construction of the new terminal is scheduled to begin in mid-2022 and the first phase, including the new arrivals and departures hall and the first set of new gates, is expected to open in 2026. The project was originally scheduled to open in 2020. However, due to the impact of the pandemic on air travel, the terms of the agreement were restructured. According to Hochul’s office, the new terminal will be built in stages, depending on the levels of international passenger traffic, with full completion scheduled for 2030.



Once completed, the New Terminal One will have 23 new gates, as well as control rooms and arrival spaces “designed to enhance the customer experience and compete with some of the world’s most valued airport terminals”. by state. . There will also be world-class, New York-inspired dining and retail equipment, as well as lounge space, an indoor green space, and family-friendly equipment. The Port Authority Board of Commissioners will vote on the proposed lease agreement at Thursday’s meeting. The full cost of the terminal will be privately funded by the consortium.

