Imprisoned Azeri activist goes on hunger strike to raise international concern

BAKU

An imprisoned activist from Azerbaijan says he is now refusing to drink water as he enters the 38th day of his hunger strike to protest what he calls his unjust imprisonment.

Initially arrested on drug charges, Saleh Rustamov, a government critic and opposition activist, was later sentenced to seven years and three months in prison on additional charges, including money laundering and illegal enterprise.

Multiple human rights organizations and international observers see the allegations as politically motivated.

Rustamov had previously warned authorities that he would continue his hunger strike until his death. On Monday, his lawyer, Bahruz Bayramov, told VOA that Rustamov announced he would begin refusing water.

He can no longer walk. He has no strength to walk, Bayramov said. He has lost 17 pounds in weight. His speech is vague and he can not sleep from the pain.

On Friday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price urged the Azerbaijani government to release Rustamov on humanitarian grounds, saying US officials were deeply concerned by reports of his deteriorating condition.

Rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on monitoring Azerbaijan raised the alarm over Rustamov’s situation in October.

The case of Mr. Rustamovs is one of many examples of the lack of independence of the judiciary, illustrated by a long model of repression of critics of the government, which is a major concern in Azerbaijan, said Stefan Schennach of Austria and Richard Bacon of Britain. a. declaration calling on the Azerbaijani authorities to investigate the cases of all suspected political prisoners.

Azerbaijani authorities have not responded to international calls regarding the Rustamovs case. The request of the European Court of Human Rights for the Azerbaijani authorities to report on Rustamov’s health has remained unanswered.

The Penitentiary Services of the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan issued a statement on December 9 calling the reports on social media about Rustamov’s health untrue, although it confirmed that he was refusing food.

The statement said authorities had facilitated visits to detainees by representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Ombudsman’s Office and civil rights activists.

In recent weeks, dozens of protesters took to the streets of the capital Baku to demand the release of Rustamovs.

The protests quickly spread after police stopped the activists, severely beating some of them.

Rustamov, who had served in government during the 1992-93 rule of the Popular Front of Azerbaijan, had lived in Russia since 1997.

Rustamov was arrested in May 2018 when he returned to Azerbaijan to attend the funeral of a relative.

