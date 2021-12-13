All children adopted from other countries must be U.S. citizens | Opinion

With the start of the holiday season, our thoughts turn to our families. Utah has a long and wonderful family appraisal history. Adoption has been a way that many Utah parents have chosen to form or expand their families. The idea is well established that adopted children should be treated legally, religiously and emotionally the same as biological children.

It is common for adopted children in Latter-day Saint families to be sealed with their parents in temples of faiths. However, many are shocked to learn that tens of thousands of internationally adopted children in the United States are still stateless. How did this happen?

Twenty years ago, Congress passed a well-intentioned bill called Child Citizenship Law 2000 which automatically granted U.S. citizenship to all interstate children adopted by U.S. citizen parents. But the act also contained unfortunate technical oversight which meant that international adoptees born on or before February 27, 1983, would not automatically be granted U.S. citizenship.

Many adoptees in this category were shocked to learn decades later that their parents or legal guardians did not complete the naturalization process, leaving these adoptees exposed without the protection of U.S. citizenship.

The authors of this editorial are all internationally adopted, raised in Utah and born before February 27, 1983. Most of our parents completed our naturalization before adulthood. But many adoptive parents naturally and erroneously assumed that their child would automatically be granted U.S. citizenship when they were legally adopted and did not complete the naturalization steps.

Anissa Druesedow was born in Jamaica and adopted as a teenager by American citizens while living in Panama. In 2006, at the age of 36, she was deported from New York to Jamaica and currently lives in Panama. Having no resources to support her daughter Vanessa in Panama, Druesedow was grateful for the Latter-day Saint friends who helped Vanessa relocate and resettle in Casville.

Vanessa completed her GED, graduated from what is now Ensign College, and settled in Salt Lake City, where she has lived for the past 11 years. The family separation for Anissa and Vanessa is sharp. Vanessa only sees her mother every few years as international travel is so costly.

Internationally adopted children brought to the United States as children and adopted by American families should never experience family separation and exile in a country to which they have little or no connection because their parents failed to legalize them as American citizens. (To learn more, check out this 3.5 minute short video sharing Anissa’s story.)

More than 50 international adoptees across the country have been deported to their countries of origin since the adoption of the Childhood Citizenship Act. All of these children were brought to the US with the promise that they would find a permanent, loving home, and had every expectation that their citizenship would match that of their adoptive parents.

While international adoption may seem rare, more than 410,000 children were adopted from 28 U.S. states between 1953 and 2016. Thousands of children have been internationally adopted in Utah over the decades. It is estimated that only more than 18,000 adopted from South Korea are under this legislative technical oversight.

Every aspect of a fulfilling life we ​​take for granted becomes much more difficult for US stateless adopters: voting, running for public office, applying for college, military service, applying for a passport or driver’s license, insurance of a job, access to banks, applying for a loan, owning a home, receiving Social Security benefits and medical care and legal justice.

This oversight in law creates an unfair inequality between internationally adopted children and biologically born children.

Shelly Johnson, an executive vice president at Zions Bank, said: An internationally adopted child should be endowed with the same economic empowerment as a biological child, and American citizenship is a key factor. The current law makes it more difficult for thousands of internationally adopted people to access economic opportunities.

The Alliance for Adopted Citizenship and attorneys nationwide have introduced the Adopted Citizenship Act (HR1593 and SB967) at the 117th U.S. Congress. The proposed act has two main purposes:

Retroactively grant U.S. citizenship to all interstate adoptive parents adopted by U.S. citizen parents.

Restore the lost rights of interstate adoptive parents who were harmed by this technical oversight, including providing opportunities for adult adoptive parents who have already been deported to return to the United States and be eligible for U.S. citizenship.

We are pleased that Rep. John Curtis is the main co-sponsor of the House version of this act. He said: “When I heard about this situation, it was clear that I had to sponsor this bill. I’m pleased to see such tremendous bipartisan support for the Adoptee Citizenship Act.

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, is also a co-sponsor of the bill.

In the general legislative session of 2022, Utah Sen. Jani Iwamoto will propose a simultaneous state resolution to support the Adopted Citizenship Act. She said Utah has always been proud to be a family and child friendly state. This technical defect should have been cured decades ago. International adoptees should never worry if they belong to this country.

Children need to be loved and loved. All children adopted by a U.S. citizen must be granted U.S. citizenship, regardless of the year of their birth. They should not be punished as innocent children by the lack of a legal process of which they had no knowledge or control.

We call on all leaders of Congress and the Utah state government to support the passage of the Adoptee Citizenship Act 2021.

Sara Jones is the CEO of InclusionPro; Shelly Johnson is executive vice president at Zions Bank; Jini Roby is professor emeritus at BYU; and Kari Larson is vice president of Utah Jazz. All authors are Utah residents and internationally adopted.