Police are searching for the vehicle suspected of crashing into Scarborough

Toronto police are searching for a 2021 silver Hyundai Santa Fe with Ontario license plate number CRVR105 following a fatal crash in Scarborough on Sunday night.

“This vehicle will have major damage to the front grille and hood,” police said in a press release Monday.

An 82-year-old man lost his life after being hit by the driver of a vehicle.

The collision occurred in the area of ​​Sheppard Avenue East and Allanford Road, east of Birchmount Road, according to police. Emergency crews were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m.

Police said the man was crossing Sheppard Avenue East from north to south, east of the intersection, when he was hit by the vehicle. She did not remain on stage and was last seen heading north on Kennedy Road.

The man reportedly suffered “very serious” injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators are still searching for the driver.

The incident marks the second pedestrian death at the weekend in Scarborough. On Saturday morning, a 69-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle in Midland and Broadbentavenues.

Anyone who witnessed the crash has any camera footage on the dashboard, please contact the police at (416) 808-1900.