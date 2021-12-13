International
Former Toronto Mayor Mel Lastman remembered as a man and politician bigger than life
Former Toronto mayor and businessman Mel Lastman was remembered Monday as a man bigger than life who loved his family, community and city.
Lastman, who had a three-decade career in municipal government, died Saturday at the age of 88. Family members paid homage to him at a funeral service in his beloved city.
His son Dale Lastman said his father’s health deteriorated greatly after his mother died on January 1, 2020.
“I only know that my father’s love for my mother was so strong, so powerful, that he really could not bear the thought of living a single moment without her,” Dale Lastman said at the funeral.
“My father stopped living on January 1. He was physically healthy, but his mental abilities started to deteriorate almost immediately and progressed at alarming speeds.”
Dale Lastman went on to describe his father as “a largely uneducated man who started with absolutely nothing but a dream”.
Mel Lastman, a high school dropout, owned and ran Bad Boy, a furniture store known for its “Who’s Better Than Bad Boy? Nobody!” Label. before shifting his focus to politics in 1972.
His other son, Blayne Lastman, said Monday that as a child, he had long dreamed of reopening Bad Boy and 30 years after he did, he is happy he did.
“I opened a new relationship with my dad that I did not know existed. He worked with me, gave me hell many times and the weird, compliment time,” said Blayne Lastman.
“He had an energy around him that was infectious and contagious.”
Blayne Lastman added that the family was the first for his father, who shared some life lessons with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“My father taught us that nothing and no one is too big or too small,” he said.
A lasting legacy
As loving as he was brave, Lastman served as mayor of North York for 25 years before the suburb merged with Toronto.
He then spent six years at the helm of the megacity, winning re-election in 2000 with 80 percent of the vote before retiring in 2003.
Lastman made a fuss over his career over a series of blunders and scandals, begging the Spice Girls to stay together and suggesting he was worried about a diplomatic trip to Kenya because of his fear of snakes.
He also claimed there were no homeless people in North York at the same time as a woman experiencing homelessness was found dead at a gas station in North York and called the military to help clear snow during a major snowstorm in Toronto in 1999.
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, who was among other public figures at the funeral, said that despite his political mistakes, Lastman was someone the Toronto people adored, describing him as a “pepper pied”.
“He was walking down the street and people were just starting to gather. And I think the reason that was real was that people were having an affair with him,” Mendicino said.
“And I think, to the extent that we see that in our politics, that’s a good thing. We do not always agree. Of course there is disagreement, and in a healthy democracy, there should be. But when people can relate to those of us who serve, it is a good thing.
Dale Lastman echoed these comments, adding that his father “loved people as human beings and treated everyone with respect”.
“People did not like him because he lowered their taxes, or his sidewalk was removed with a shovel, or he was famous. They loved him because they identified with him,” he said.
Flags in Toronto City Hall were waving at half-mast Monday in honor of Lastman.
