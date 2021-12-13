Swiss prosecutors drop money laundering case against Juan Carlos





GENEVA Geneva’s chief prosecutor said Monday that a criminal investigation into allegations that former Spanish King Juan Carlos laundered illegal commission payments from Saudi Arabia in connection with a high-speed rail deal has been closed due to evidence insufficient. But a Swiss private bank, Mirabeau, which was involved in the three-year investigation, was fined for a reporting failure in connection with the case. The prosecutor, Yves Bertossa, said he had proved that Saudi Arabia had paid $ 100 million in August 2008 to an account opened a month ago in Mirabaud on behalf of a Panamanian foundation whose beneficial owner was Juan Carlos. But Mr Bertossa said in a statement that he was unable to prove a clear link with a contract awarded three years later to Spanish companies for a high-speed rail link in Saudi Arabia.

The Spanish royal family declined to comment. Juan Carlos, who lives in exile in the UAE, could not be contacted immediately for comment. Through his lawyer, Juan Carlos has previously refused to comment on the various allegations of wrongdoing against him. Mr Bertossa said he had opened the criminal investigation in 2018, following news reports that the former king, who abdicated in 2014, may have taken illegal contract-related commissions and placed funds in Swiss accounts. The investigation has established that Juan Carlos I, in fact, received $ 100 million in the account of the Lucum Foundation in Mirabaud & Cie SA in Geneva, from the Saudi Ministry of Finance on August 8, 2008, said Mr. Bertossa. But he said he had not been able to sufficiently prove the link between the Saudi payment and the contract for the railway link, which runs between Medina and Mecca.

Additional payments of nearly $ 9 million from Kuwait and Bahrain were taken into the accounts held by Juan Carlos and his ex-girlfriend, Corinna Zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, Mr Bertossa said. She received the balance of 65 million euros, or $ 73.3 million, from the Mirabaud account, which closed in June 2012 and the funds were transferred to her account in the Bahamas, the prosecutor said. The charges against the five parties, which included Ms. Zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, according to court documents, for aggravated money laundering reported was dismissed, Mr Bertossa said. Juan Carlos was not among the five suspects indicted. “Today, I am finally released from any kind of violation in the three-year investigation conducted by the Swiss prosecutor,” she said. Zu Sayn-Wittgenstein in a statement to Reuters. Mirabaud Bank was fined 50,000 Swiss francs, or about $ 54,000, for failing to report Ms.’s account. Zu Sayn-Wittgensteins and its unusual activity of funds received from the foundation owned by the former king, said in the statement of prosecutors.

