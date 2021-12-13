Central American foreign agent laws undermine U.S. immigration strategy

Journalist Julio Lpez says he endured years of harassment and violence by the Nicaraguan government and its supporters for his investigative reporting on corruption and human rights. But in April 2018, repression took a darker turn.

Pro-government activists stole his mobile phone and beat him unconscious while he was covering a protest.

Threats and surveillance escalated until last June, when police issued an order limiting his ability to travel. Lpez fled to Costa Rica. His media, Onda Local, still has a handful of journalists in Nicaragua. But Lpez does not know how long it can continue to function.

Journalist Julio Lopez says he endured years of harassment and violence by the Nicaraguan government and its supporters for his investigative reporting on corruption and human rights. But in April 2018, repression took a darker turn. (Local waves

)

I prefer to be in my place doing my job, he said. But circumstances force you to leave. Return to Nicaragua, at the moment, is not possible.

The crackdown on journalists is part of a recent nationwide effort aimed at NGOs such as Onda, which receive funding from international sources to help with missions that include fighting corruption, alleviating poverty and otherwise improving civic life. in their places. Onda had received money from a local foundation partly funded by US and European Union agencies for international development.

Experts say the Central American foreign agents laws undermine the Biden administration’s strategy of working with these groups to reduce the root causes of migration. The blow, they warn, could damage the stability of communities and deter foreign investment. Administration officials acknowledge the hurdle and agree that it could eventually lead to an increase in migration to the southern U.S. border.

In January, Nicaragua enforced its law on foreign agents, targeting groups considered by President Daniel Ortegas to threaten the nation’s security by requiring organizations affiliated with international institutions to register with the Home Office and provide monthly income, and spending plans or will be closed. prosecutions and fines of up to $ 500,000.

Other Central American countries, including Guatemala and Honduras, have recently passed similar laws. El Salvador may be implemented soon the most restrictive version in the region, including a 40% tax on funds from foreign sources.

Laws give governments of those countries more power to monitor and control businesses, organizations, and people receiving international funding. With the stated intent to eradicate alleged security threats, the regulations prevent foreign registered agents from carrying out activities considered political.

But these governments have a broad view of what falls under political activity. This puts jobs at risk, including helping people with HIV and AIDS, access to contraceptives and abortions, and the rights of gays, lesbians, bisexuals, transgender people and queer people. Many groups also provide clean food and water for the poorest residents.

Governments in Central America, as well as in other regions, including Russia and Israel, have cited US foreign agents law as a justification for their more restrictive versions. of Foreign Agents Registration Act was passed in 1938 to oppose Nazi propaganda and, later, lobbying and interference in elections by foreign governments. Its broad language has sometimes included organizations that have nothing to do with political lobbying and led to calls for reform.

FARA demands transparency by asking lobbyists from other countries to register as foreign agents allowing their work to influence US policy. Central American laws go much further.

The Biden administration’s root cause strategy uses partnerships with other governments, international institutions, businesses, foundations and civic groups, according to detailed White House report, to create hope for citizens in the region that the life they desire can be found at home. Officials hope that by also targeting corruption, they can create better conditions for people to find work and go to school.

But because these governments are internationally recognized for corruption, much of the humanitarian work to fight poverty and improve communities comes from international organizations. The US strategy requires a balance between fighting corruption and convincing the same leaders to better secure their borders.

Nearly two-thirds of Customs and Border Protection bans last fiscal year, including people from countries other than Mexico, the highest total for non-Mexican citizens in CBP data dating back 20 years. Most included people from the Northern Triangle countries of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. Border agents also almost clashed 51,000 Nicaraguan in fiscal year 2021, compared to just over 14,000 meetings in 2019.

Ricardo Ziga, the special envoy for the Northern Triangle region, called the registration laws a major concern, with neighboring Nicaragua being the worst example.

In an interview with The Times, Ziga said there is a difference between lobbying on behalf of a foreign government and being the Red Cross or the American Civil Liberties Union and receiving funding from foreign donors.

This is not a reversal, he said, arguing that the laws treat the media and non-profit organizations as somewhat enemies of the state, when in fact what they are doing is normal civic activity.

Improving trust in these governments is at the heart of the administration’s strategy, Ziga said.

The only thing that will really solve the migration pressure towards Mexico and the United States is job creation and hope in Central America, he said. And there is no way to separate governance from economic growth, because thing no. 1 we hear from companies is that they are worried about investing in Central America.

In Nicaragua, Sandinista lawmaker Wlmaro Gutirrez, who promoted the law on foreign agents, called opponents of the government a group of delinquents and said the law is in legitimate defense of the nation’s sovereignty right.

The El Salvador government has said the proposed law is needed to promote transparency and prevent foreign interference. President Nayib Bukele recently criticized the United States for providing $ 310 million to NGOs in the Northern Triangle. What would the US government mean if we were to fund its political opposition? “Because this is what these NGOs do and everyone knows it,” he wrote on Twitter.

Eric Olson, director of research for the Seattle Foundation, which provides grants to Central America, said autocrats in the region like to recall the history of U.S.-backed groups seeking to counter Soviet influence to tarnish the work of current groups decades ago. late.

The vast majority of organizations have certainly been independent of the United States intelligence community, said Olson, whose nonprofit works with other groups in the region but receives no money from the US government. But Central American governments, he said, have played with the history of U.S. involvement in the region to justify their actions.

Manfredo Marroquunn, director of Accin Ciudadana in Guatemala, a chapter of the anti-corruption organization Transparency International, said his sister organization in El Salvador is already feeling the creepy effect of recent government raids on similar groups and is considering firing employees. her from the country.

Guatemalan groups have a deadline in February to register and comply with other aspects of the country’s law, said Marroqun, whose group monitors elections, promotes citizen participation in government and helps people report corruption. . But he is already worried that this could create problems. If the Guatemalan government takes a heavy hand, he fears that groups like him will be less aggressive or more conservative in their actions, especially regarding the government, he said.

Marroquin, who was part of a group of activists and civic leaders who met with Vice President Kamala Harris when she visited Guatemala in June, said he believes leaders in his region are not only ignoring American prayers for democratic values, but they are even hitting them with their noses. In July, just weeks after Harris visited with a message to safeguard anti-corruption efforts, Guatemala’s attorney general fired the top anti-corruption prosecutor, who has since fled to the United States with evidence he claims implicates President Alejandro Giammattei .

The global non-profit organization Oxfam, which aims to reduce poverty, was among some in August they were stripped of their licenses and given 72 hours to close operations and leave Nicaragua. Central American director Ana Mara Mndez said he is not against accountability and transparency. But she said there is a clear intent and selectivity as to who will follow. She is now concerned about local partners and other organizations in the Northern Triangle region.

With fewer organizations able to fight poverty, Mndez said, more Central Americans will flee.

When you have absolutely no chance and see your children hungry, you go the next day, she said. Because you are very desperate.