COVID-19 Kingston: Rallies limited to five people as cases increase in KFL & A region
The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health Unit (KFL & A) is tightening rallies amid a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases in the region.
Health Medical Officer Dr. Piotr Oglaza issued a 22nd class order Monday to ban large gatherings. It also imposes new restrictions on indoor eating and alcohol sales at certain hours.
Cases are growing at a worrying pace and it is clear that we need to take further action to protect our community, Oglaza said in a press release. We are issuing this class order and urging everyone to abide by these restrictions on social gatherings.
The order enters into force at 18:00 on Monday and will remain in force until 11:59 on the following Monday, 20 December.
By order, residents of the KFL & A region are prohibited from organizing or participating in internal or external social gatherings or publicly organized events with more than five persons.
Food and beverage businesses must also adhere to the following rules:
To be closed to the public for dining indoors from 22:00 to 5 am It is allowed to take and take out.
Do not sell or serve alcohol except from 12:00 to 21:00 Alcohol consumption in business or place is not allowed from 22:00 to 12:00.
Make sure all customers are seated when serving. Receipt and issuance are exempt from this requirement.
Place no more than four (4) persons at one table.
Do not allow dancing, singing, or live music. The music volume is low enough to allow a normal conversation.
We have achieved so far and as we provide our community with growing immunity through immunization, we all need to be vigilant and keep our community safe. We all have a responsibility to adhere to public health measures for symptoms, to stay home when we are sick, to reduce social contacts and to avoid social gatherings, Oglaza said.
Failure to comply with these new restrictions could result in fines of up to $ 5,000 for each day or part of the day on which the violation occurs or continues.
The health unit announced Monday afternoon that the region has 908 active cases of COVID-19, up from 618 on Friday. The region has seen 350.3 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last seven days. By comparison, Ottawa has seen 56.4 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, while the weekly incidence rate in Toronto is 29.5 per 100,000.
Oglaza told reporters Monday during a news conference that KFL & A Public Health has identified 263 suspected cases of the Omicron variant, which need to be confirmed through genetic testing. Oglaza says Omicron will soon become the dominant species within the region.
He said the most important thing anyone can do is get a COVID-19 booster vaccine if they are acceptable. Oglaza added that the new restrictions are intended to help break the chain of infection in the region.
“I have introduced measures in Kingston to address specific risk and spread patterns that really aim to have better control of the local situation,” he said. “Whether these measures would be appropriate or applicable to the rest of the province is impossible to say now. These are measures that aim to balance that reduced risk with the need to maintain the vital function of our society and community. “We may not have that urgent need for a blockade at this point, but we certainly need some very specific measures to reduce social interactions and minimize the risk of spreading.”
Late last week, KFL & A Public Health issued new guidelines for self-isolation.
Queen’s University announced a COVID-19 outbreak in the student community and canceled all personal exams.
On Monday. St. College Lawrence said the final exams would be switching to alternative delivery starting Tuesday, while smaller lab tests will continue on campus as planned. Campus buildings remain open to all current public health and safety measures, but access to campus remains closed to the general public.
The Limestone County School Board announced Monday that eight schools would turn to online learning due to staff pressure due to COVID-19.
The following schools are affected:
Modules Acadia
Amherstview Public School
Storrington Public School
Southview Public School
Bath Public School
Polson Park Public School
Odessa Public School
Molly Brant Elementary School
With files from Newstalk 580 CFRA Zach McGibbon.
