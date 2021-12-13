Technical problems slow down reinforcing bookings in Ontario as more adults qualify

TORONTO – Technical issues left some Ontarians eager for COVID-19 boosters unable to book extended-fit photos Monday amid a rapidly rising wave of Omicron infections.

Provincial expert advisers for the pandemic estimate that the new Omicron variant now accounts for 21 percent of new Ontario cases, just weeks after the first cases were discovered.

Cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant are doubling every three days, the group said.

A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott said the “technical issue interrupted” with the provincial booking portal that emerged amid “high demand volumes” was resolved as of 12:45pm, almost five hours after the bookings were opened. enhanced.

Alexandra Hilkene said thousands of meetings were booked until the late hours of the morning after 3.4 million people between the ages of 50 and 69 qualified for the third shooting.

People can also book through the provincial hotline, pharmacies and some primary care centers and through public health units using their own systems.

Many social media users complained about problems with the system. Some said they waited online to access the portal but gave up after facing crashes and error messages.

“Give up after two hours of trying to reserve the third (boost) vaccine on the Ontario portal,” one person wrote on Twitter. “SO FRUSTRATING.”

The province has said it is expanding the booster dose to combat the Omicron variant and plans to offer third injections for all adults in the new year.

Hilkene said in a separate statement that the Ministry of Health is working with local public health units to increase vaccination capacity as more information comes to light about the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

“This will allow us to continue administering the first and second doses, as well as boosting doses, as soon as possible,” she said.

Signs of the fast-growing variant since it was first discovered in Ontario two weeks ago have led to calls for faster access to the amplifier for all residents.

But experts told The Canadian Press this week that the variant is likely to spread so fast that an accelerated timeline for boosters will not pass or stop the coming wave of infections, as virtually anyone could be exposed to the variant.

Infectious Diseases Doctor Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti with the University of Toronto said prioritizing the most vulnerable, including the elderly, essential first-line workers, those with basic conditions, and their immediate family members is the right approach to reinforcers.

With an Omicron wave on the horizon, he said public health capacity for boosters, testing and case management would need to be targeted in areas of greatest need because of old pandemic measures – including blockages and other restrictions – will not be as effective against it.

“Omicron will pass here as a freight train,” Chakrabarti said.

“We have to be honest with ourselves. Do we really have a lot of control over what is going to happen, in terms of this wave that is covering us? The answer is, I do not think so. I think this is happening to happen whatever we do because it is very transmissible. “

However, he noted that the relatively high vaccination rate in Canada will protect many of the worst outcomes at this stage of the pandemic.

“Although there will still be disease and death, unfortunately with this wave coming, we need to remember that this is now in a population that has some kind of immunity,” he said.

“It’s very different (that) if this wave were to come to a completely sensitive population.”

Chakrabarti and other public health experts and executives say they expect resources to test and track contacts to be maximized during the next Omicron wave, based on what has been seen in other jurisdictions.

In that case, he said, it would make sense for the tests to prioritize high-risk environments such as homes and long-term care workers, hospitals and essential workplaces, in order to minimize hospitalizations from increasing workloads. of cases.

If people who have symptoms and have been exposed can not access the tests, he said the common sense advice that they stay home from work, school and other gatherings until they feel better is a reasonable alternative to tests that can be saved for high-risk people and settings.

In the Kingston, Ont. Area, where the Omicron community outbreak had already been confirmed, public health urged people Monday to take precautions amid the highest number of collective cases in the region during the pandemic.

A news release from the health unit said the Kingston Center for Health Sciences had the largest number of COVID-19 intensive care patients in the province.

He said the workload was “challenging the KHSC’s ability to respond to the regular and ongoing urgent and urgent needs of the community”, resulting in transfers of critically ill patients and warned that the situation could worsen with the Omicron circulating .

“To ease the burden on the local health care system and to ensure that the community continues to seek urgent and time-sensitive care, we are sincerely and urgently seeking your help,” the press release said. He urged people to monitor for symptoms, stay home when they are sick, reduce social contact and get vaccinated or get boosters if they qualify.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 13, 2021.