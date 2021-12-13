Russia is blocking the UN movement to treat the climate as a security threat





Russia on Monday blocked a draft UN Security Council resolution under months-long negotiations that for the first time would have defined climate change as a threat to peace. The resolution, which enjoyed widespread support, would have significantly expanded the criteria used by the most powerful UN agency to justify intervening in armed conflicts around the world. Avoiding the rails of mass by Russia underscored the challenges the United Nations faces in uniting the global community to combat climate change, which Secretary-General Antnio Guterres and others have called an existential threat. Despite progress made to combat greenhouse gas emissions with an agreement reached at the UN-sponsored climate summit in Glasgow last month, that deal was far from what many scientists say will be required to curb temperatures. growing and catastrophic changes in weather patterns from heating. planets. Among other weaknesses, the agreement left unclear how the most vulnerable countries will be able to afford the large investments needed to adapt.

The potential role of climate change in armed conflict has long been a topic of discussion at the United Nations and elsewhere. Droughts and desertification exacerbated by climate change in Mali, Niger and other parts of Africa, for example, are thought to be integral parts of competition for water, food, farmland and pastures that can lead to violence and instability. The draft Security Council resolution, co-sponsored by Ireland and Nigeria, the current president of the council, was a version of what was originally proposed in 2020 by Germany, but was never put to the vote. The Ireland-Niger Draft would oblige the 15-member body to include climate change as a factor in relation to any root cause of conflict or risk multipliers. He would also have asked the Secretary-General to make regular reports on how to address the risks of climate change in conflict prevention. The vote on the resolution in the 15-member council was 12 in favor, with Russia and India against and China abstaining. Because Russia is one of the five permanent members of the veto-wielding council, its negative vote blocked the passage. Vassily A. Nebenzia, Russia’s ambassador to the UN, said he saw the resolution as a pretext by wealthy Western powers to justify interfering in the internal affairs of other countries. Positioning climate change as a threat to international security diverts the council’s attention from the real, deep-rooted causes of conflict in countries on the council’s agenda, Mr Nebenzia said.

Reinforcing his statement on its website, Russian mission to the UN criticized the resolution as a proposal to establish this automatic link by neglecting all other aspects of the situation in countries in conflict or countries lagging behind in their socio-economic development. If z. Nebenzia and India’s ambassador, TS Tirumurti, said any climate issue was better left to them United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the body responsible for dealing with the global threat posed by warming temperatures. God. Tirumurti claimed that India was undisputed when it comes to climate action and climate justice, but that the Security Council is not the place to discuss any of these issues. Russia’s veto was the first of any resolution put to a vote this year in the council, the only body in the United Nations with the power to impose sanctions and order the use of force when deemed necessary. Russia has been the most prolific user of its Security Council veto in recent years to block what it perceives to be manipulative actions by Western powers to intervene in other countries’ internal disputes. The change began after 2011, when Russia abstained in a Security Council vote on a resolution authorizing force in the Libyan conflict, which Russia later said had been severely abused by the West. UN diplomats said at least 113 of the 193 members of the global body had backed the resolution, putting Russia in a position to block what would have been a relatively popular decision. US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, attacking Russia’s veto, said had stopped the world’s most important body for maintaining international peace and security from taking a small, practical and necessary step to combat the effects of climate change.

The Ambassador of Ireland, Geraldine Byrne Nason, told reporters after the vote both Ireland and Nigeria were extremely disappointed. We know very well that this resolution would be a historic and important move not to mention the necessity of the council at a critical moment in time, she said.

