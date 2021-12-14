Omicron is spreading fast. This is alarming even if it is easy





It has killed at least one person in the UK and sent 10 to hospital – most of them vaccinated, according to government authorities.

“It is spreading faster than the Delta variant in South Africa where Delta turnover was low, but it also seems to be spreading faster than the Delta variant in other countries where the Delta incidence is high, such as in the UK,” World . Health Organization said at a technical conference last week.

“Given the current data available, it is likely that Omicron will surpass the Delta variant where community broadcasting takes place,” the WHO added.

It is not clear how severe the new variant is, although most of the cases that have been diagnosed so far have been mild. This may be soothing, but if Omicron spreads more easily than Delta and previous variants, avoids the protection offered by previous vaccines and infections, and ends up infecting more people, it could mean more people end up in hospital and more many die.

“What we now know about Omicron is that … it is spreading at a phenomenal rate, something we have never seen before. It is doubling every two to three days in infections,” said the UK secretary of health. Sajid Javic for Sky News on Monday. “It means we are facing a tidal wave of infection. We are again in a race between vaccine and virus.” A new study by researchers at Oxford University on Monday adds evidence that two of the main vaccines against Covid-19 – the AstraZeneca vaccine – widely used in Britain and around the world, but not in the US – and the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine used. widely in the US, Europe and elsewhere – will not protect people against the Omicron variant either. “Our findings show that the effectiveness of the symptomatic disease vaccine with the Omicron variant is significantly lower than with the Delta variant,” the researchers write. Infecting both vaccinated and adults Some reports indicate that at least some of those infected with Omicron have been vaccinated and fully amplified, and tests against blood samples from vaccinated and adult persons show the same. What this could show is that vaccination, and especially booster vaccines, offer good protection against serious diseases with the Omicron variant, doctors say – although it is too early to know for sure. Health officials note that many of the first cases have been seen among travelers and people who may be in good health and who may take other precautions. Disease modelers at the School of Tropical Hygiene and Medicine in London released a report Saturday that predicts infections in England will surpass last winter’s peak in terms of daily numbers. This could translate to double the number of daily hospital admissions, as seen last year, they write in a pre-printed report posted online. What is really uncertain is what Omicron will do for the most vulnerable people, who are unlikely to be among the first to be infected, but who will eventually see the virus come their way. This may include the elderly, people with varying degrees of immune compromise, and those with pre-existing medical conditions. In search of the sensitive “This virus will eventually be detected and descended on the people who are most susceptible, and they are the ones who have not been vaccinated, A, and also those who have not been vaccinated. It does not matter if. It is a matter of when,” he said. for CNN Los Angeles internal medicine specialist Dr. Jorge Rodriguez. “High numbers can still mean a lot of people in the hospital,” Dr told CNN. Crystal Watson, a senior fellow at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Safety. While only a few cases have been identified in the US so far, there is little reason to think it will not spread to the US like elsewhere. Houston officials said last week the Omicron variant was discovered in the sewage there, though it had not yet appeared in tests of people diagnosed with the virus. This may indicate a quiet spread of the community – something that would not be surprising for a variant that causes mild or asymptomatic symptoms. WFTV reported similar findings in central Florida, but quoted Altamonte Springs city manager Frank Martz as saying that the discovery of any genetic material from the virus showed that more than one person in the area was infected with the variant. Even without increasing the Omicron spread, the Delta variant combined with an under-vaccinated population is doing a lot of damage. The U.S. on Monday passed 50 million reported cases of coronavirus infection and is rapidly approaching 800,000 deaths. The CEOs of several health care systems in Minnesota sign a full-page newspaper ad urging people to get vaccinated. “Our emergency departments are overcrowded and we have patients in every bed in our hospitals,” the ad said. “Your access to healthcare is being seriously threatened by COVID-19. We must stop the spread!” He urges people to get vaccinated and strengthened, wear masks and get tested for the virus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/13/health/omicron-variant-mild-alarming/index.html

