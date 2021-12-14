International
Marine land is accused of using dolphins, whales for unlicensed entertainment
Marineland has been charged under the Penal Code with using dolphins and whales to entertain and entertain clients without the authorization of the Ontario government, Niagara police say.
Police said they launched an investigation into allegations that captive cetaceans (marine mammals including whales, dolphins and pigs) were being used at the theme park in Niagara Falls in October.
Mario Lagrotteria, NiagaraFalls County Sheriff’s Office District Commander, said there was video evidence throughout August. He also said it was the first time Niagara police had raised the charge.
“Information [investigators] “he accepted the claim that this happened within the month of August”, he said.
Police previously confirmed that their investigation began after a complaint received in October.
Marineland said in a statement to CBC News that the park is following the law and “we look forward to the opportunity to defend ourselves in court.”
The law has changed for cetaceans
Miranda Desa, Canadian adviser to the US-based nonprofit organization Last Chance for Animals, said the group filed a complaint on September 30 and a subsequent complaint in late October based on the use of dolphins and beluga whales for entertainment.
A member of the Last Chance for Animals visited Marineland on August 3 and 16, according to Desa. She said they recorded videos of performances of beluga dolphins and whales and sent them to the police with their complaint.
Desa said the complaint focused on the use of belugas who had been instructed to do the food tricks in front of those present at the park.
The video, seen by CBC News, appears to show dolphins doing flips and tricks for an audience with music playing in the background.
Under a section of the Penal Code introduced in 2019, captives in captivity can not be used “for entertainment purposes” unless the performance is licensed by the province.
After years of debate, the new law, part of the S-203 bill, banned cetacean captivity. It included a grandfather clause, however, for animals already in captivity.
Niagara police said the charge against Marineland was for allegedly using cetaceans caught for performance for entertainment purposes without authorization.
Marineland says the show is educational
Marineland said in a statement that the routine was an “educational presentation”.
“Our animal presentation features marine mammals undertaking behaviors that exhibit in ocean environments. These behaviors combine with an educational scenario provided by Marineland staff, providing a basis for understanding these important marine species.
“Marineland continues to be committed to our mission of research, education and conservation and will continue to provide world-class care for animals that call the Marineland home,” the theme park said.
Lagrotteria said police found the evidence they gathered “meet the threshold to file charges”, but could not say much more as the case is before the courts.
He said any other concerns regarding the welfare of the animals in the park should be addressed to the Provincial Animal Welfare Services.
Precedent of the criminal report, says the expert
Kendra Coulter, an associate professor at Brock University in St. Louis.
“Any marine animals kept in small tanks are not behaving normally,” Coulter said in a telephone interview.
“But the biggest question here is about the ethics of captivity and whether these large, complex, intellectually powerful animals can somehow have a healthy and positive life in such small tanks and conditions … the consensus is growing. not much. “
There is a shift towards creating ocean-based shrines and other alternatives, Coulter said.
Camille Labchuk, a lawyer and executive director of Animal Justice, said Marineland is one of the only theme parks in Canada that still has whales and dolphins, let alone uses them for non-performance.
“It’s a pleasure to see the Niagara police take this issue seriously because the law is as good as enforcing it,” she said.
Representatives of the Marinelandares will appear in court in St. Louis. Catharines on February 14th.
below article of the Criminal Code in connection with the Marineland case, anyone convicted of this offense is subject to a fine not exceeding $ 200,000.
Marineland has been under greater scrutiny recently, with Animal Welfare Services and the nonprofit Animal Justice raising its concerns.
