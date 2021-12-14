Case load of Omicron variant is expected to ‘escalate rapidly’ in the coming days, Tam says

Canada’s public health chief said today that there is evidence of widespread transmission of the highly transmitted omicron variant in the community and that new COVID-19 cases are expected to “escalate rapidly” in the coming days.

Dr. Theresa Tam said there is “great potential for spread” with omicron and the situation in Canada is “a few days or maybe a week” after the UK, where British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said today that the country is facing a “tidal wave”. “Of new infections, with the number of cases doubling every two or three days, while the variant takes place.

“We know how to work together to flatten that curve and we need to do that very quickly, starting now,” Tam said. “As with other pandemic waves, rapid action and reduced contact [are] key to preventing that very sharp peak. “

In Ontario, COVID-19 cases doubled within two weeks, with 1,328 new cases reported today. Some communities especially Kingston, Ont. have seen conditions deteriorate rapidly with hundreds of new cases posted over the weekend, bringing the number of cases to the highest levels since the pandemic began in March 2020.

“We are watching the community broadcast”

The Ontario COVID-19 scientific advisory board said today that the omicron variant will replace the currently dominant delta variant as the main species in the province by Christmas, something Tam said it expects to happen elsewhere in the country by the end of the year. Early data suggest that the omicron is three times more transmissible than the delta.

“What we are seeing in Ontario, I look forward to seeing in other parts of the country,” Tam told a news conference. “We are seeing the community broadcast, perhaps in its early stages, but this could escalate rapidly in the coming days.”

While Canada may soon face the largest wave of COVID-19 cases ever recorded during this health crisis, a big unknown is how virulent the omicron variant is compared to past variants like alpha or delta.

The UK has reported a staggering infection with 54,661 coronaviruses in the last 24 hours, but only 10 people with the omicron variant have been hospitalized in England so far.

As researchers try to determine the severity of this variant, Tam said the provinces should urgently use reinforcement measures to protect older and vulnerable Canadians.

‘Declining immunity’

She said there is evidence of “reduced immunity” from infections and COVID-19 vaccines and the rapid administration of a third vaccine to as many people as possible can help mitigate the spread.

Tam also said it would take time for boosting shooting to begin, so Canadians should closely follow public health guidelines and the “protection layer” such as medical grade masks until more people are covered in a third stroke. .

“We have achieved high vaccination coverage compared to other countries and here we are again asking people to roll up their sleeves for those booster vaccines especially for higher risk populations. This is where we need to focus,” Tam said.

“But you also need vaccines and reduced contact levels to mitigate the effect of this virus,” she said.

Tam said the latest recommendation to stay away from other people will help protect Canada’s hospitals from flooding with patients.

“I think we have learned over time, if we do not act quickly, then you start to lose the ability to manage things,” she said.

Tam’s Omicron warnings come on the same day she published her annual report. In that document, Tam says the public health system is “dangerously stretched” after two years of the COVID-19 crisis and a parallel opioid epidemic.

To address some of the system’s shortcomings, Tam said governments need to allocate more money to public health to end what she calls the “boom and bust” cycle, a funding model where money flows during a time of crisis alone. to withdraw. when the situation stabilizes. Tam said the money should be dedicated to recruiting and retaining healthcare workers who have faced challenging working conditions during this pandemic.

Tam’s annual report also highlights how damaging the COVID-19 crisis has been to other areas of public health. Thepandemichas wreaked havoc on the lives of Canadians suffering from mental illness, opioid addiction and other substance abuse problems.

The Tam report says there were 7,150 more deaths than expected in people under the age of 65 between March 2020 and May 2021. COVID-19-related deaths accounted for 1,600 of those deaths, while the opioid overdose crisis is likely to also cause a significant number of these excessive deaths. tha Tam.

Social isolation, a more toxic drug supply, and physical distancing measures in places of safe consumption, among other factors, have made the opioid crisis more deadly, the report said. The number of opioid-related deaths in 2020 (6214) has far exceeded the number of deaths in 2018 (4389), the previous peak of the crisis.

Canada is also facing mental health concerns, with 42 percent of people reporting that their perceived mental health is “somewhat worse” or “much worse” than it was before the pandemic, according to the Health Survey in Community of Canada.

Although individuals ages 12 to 17 were among the age groups least likely to report feelings of deteriorating mental health, the share of this demographic reporting perception of poorer mental health has doubled since September 2020.

Kids Help Phone, an electronic mental health service that provides free confidential support to young Canadians, reported that the number of phone calls, text messages and clicks to their online resources more than doubled in 2020 during 2019.

And because many jurisdictions have postponed elective surgeries and other surgeries, the Tam report suggests there will be a “future increase in cancer cases” once surgeries resume following COVID-19-related disruptions.