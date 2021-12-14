Orlando police video reveals new details of arrest of former NFL player Zac Stacys





ORLANDO, Fla. The new video released by the Orlando Police Department on Monday shows the arrest of former NFL player Zac Stacy on November 18th. Stacy was arrested at Orlando International Airport on a warrant issued by Oakland police after being accused of assaulting the mother of his child at her home in Central Florida on Nov. 13. [TRENDING: Couple nearly speeds into crowd at Christmas parade in Winter Garden, police say | Heres your chance to win Garth Brooks concert tickets | Become a News 6 Insider (its free!)] Ad The video shows Stacy handcuffed by officers at his gate, with no apparent difficulty, as he landed from a late-night flight from Nashville. As he confronted Stacy, police also spoke to him about his NFL career and complained about how embarrassing it was to hear about his retirement due to an injury. In the video, Stacy explains to officials that he was told to report to Oakland police to face charges of aggravated battery and criminal misconduct. Oakland police said they were just asking for a statement from me … I was not running, I had no idea about the arrest warrant, Stacy told officers after his arrest. I had no idea. I was in another state because I had to leave Florida because it just wasn’t mentally safe for me. Stacy, who is originally from Alabama but played football for Vanderbilt in Nashville, told detectives he just came out of rehab for anxiety and depression about eight months ago and moved to Orlando nearly six months ago to support the mother of his child, who investigators said is the victim in the case. Ad I went down here and played at home with her and she thought something else would be done, he said in the video. I do not know if she is postpartum, but she has simply been somewhat unstable since. Stacy went on to say that the victim was bitter and intended to ruin his reputation. He mentioned that the victim received a reaction from (him) when she knew (he) had fallen, referring to the attack in question, which circulated on social networks. Surveillance video from the attack shows a man hitting a woman. The man then throws it at a TV, which falls on it after it falls to the ground. Police said the video was given to them by the victim and is being used for ongoing investigations. The whole attack, she staged. She picked me up, Stacy told officers. Ad Before being petted and placed in a police car, Stacy told officers she did not know how anyone could handle the situation. The Central Florida Port House encourages anyone living with a fear of domestic violence to call or text a lawyer at 407-886-2856. Body-mounted camera footage will be added to the story. Check back for updates.

