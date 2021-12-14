Hard Rock International announces the deal to buy the Mirage Las Vegas Hotel and Casino





HRI will pay $ 1.075 billion in cash for the operating assets of the Mirage Hotel and Casino, subject to ordinary working capital arrangements. The iconic hospitality and entertainment brand will enter into a long-term lease agreement with VICI Properties Inc. for The Mirage Real Estate.

“We are honored to welcome the 3,500 members of the Mirage team to the Hard Rock family,” he said. Jim Allen, President of Hard Rock International. “When completed, Hard Rock Las Vegas will be a fully integrated resort that welcomes meetings, groups, tourists and casino guests from around the world to its approximately 80-acre downtown Strip location.” Prior to 2020, Hard Rock International had no previous involvement with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. HRI purchased the licensing and naming rights for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas at May 2020 and vowed to bring the iconic brand to the Las Vegas Strip when the opportunity presented itself. Barclays served as Hard Rock International’s exclusive financial advisor in connection with the transaction, and Jones Day served as legal adviser to Hard Rock International alongside Fox Rothschild LLP and McDonald Carano LLP as special adviser on the games. About Hard Rock International Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the globally recognized companies with locations in 67 countries comprising 249 locations including hotels, casinos, Rock shops, Live Performance Sites and Cafes owned / licensed or managed. HRI also launched a joint venture called Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sports book, a retail sports platform and online games. Starting with a Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world’s largest and most valuable collection of authentic music relics with more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed in its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock was named the Best Employer in the Travel, Leisure, Games and Entertainment Industry by Forbes, named the Best Managed Company in the US by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, and Named the best hotel brand in JD Power’s North. America’s Visitor Satisfaction Survey for the third year in a row. In 2020, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine’s best employers for diversity and a leading employer for women. Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos also took first place in the 2020 Casino Games Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group. Hard Rock destinations are located in international port cities, including its two most successful flag properties in Florida and the home of the first guitar hotel in the world South Florida, Global Gaming 2020 Property of the Year. The trademark is owned by HRI’s parent entity, The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com. SOURCE Hard Rock International

