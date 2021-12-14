1 in every 100 American seniors has died from Covid-19, federal data show





This photo taken on December 7, 2021 shows a sign of the World Health Organization (WHO) at their headquarters in Geneva. (Fabrice Coffrini / AFP / Getty Images) The overall risk from the Omicron variant remains high and even more information about the variant is needed, the World Health Organization said in a technical summary of the variant, published Friday. The overall risk regarding the new Omicron concern variant remains very high for a number of reasons, the technical report says. First, the global risk of COVID-19 remains generally very high and second, preliminary evidence suggests possible humoral immune escape against infection and high rates of transmission, which may lead to further increases with severe consequences. Our understanding is still evolving and the risk assessment will be updated as more information becomes available. Omicron’s overall threat depends on three key factors, says the WHO: How transmissible is the variant

How well do vaccines and previous infections prevent infection, transmission, clinical illness and death?

How virulent is Omicron compared to other variants The WHO says Omicron appears to have a growing advantage over Delta, adding that it is spreading faster than Delta in South Africa, where Delta had low turnover. But it also appears to be spreading faster in high-incidence Delta countries, based on current limited evidence, the organizations say. Given the current data available, it is likely that Omicron will surpass the Delta variant where the transmission takes place in the community, says the WHO. There is limited data on the clinical severity and efficacy or effectiveness of the Omicron vaccine, says the WHO. In terms of clinical severity, the WHO says that while preliminary findings suggest it may be less severe than Delta, and the cases reported so far have been mild or asymptomatic, but it remains unclear to what extent Omicron can be essentially less virulent. More data is needed to understand the severity profile. For vaccine efficacy and effectiveness, the WHO says there is limited data available and no peer-reviewed evidence. Preliminary evidence and the altered antigenic profile of Omicrons spike protein also suggest that there may be a reduction in vaccine efficacy against infection and transmission. There is also preliminary evidence to suggest that reinfection in South Africa has increased, which may be associated with humoral immunoassay. The accuracy of PCR and rapid antigen-based diagnostic tests does not appear to be affected by Omicron, says the WHO. For treatments, the WHO says therapeutic interventions targeting host response corticosteroids, for example, still need to be effective. However, monoclonal antibodies must be tested individually. The WHO provides a number of priority actions for its member states. These include enhanced surveillance, laboratory testing for Omicron, vaccination, a risk-based approach to adapting international travel arrangements, public and social health measures, health care system preparedness and risk communication, and community engagement.

