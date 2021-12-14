Omicron directs COVID-19 spread in Kingston, Ont., As case rates reach over 350 – Kingston

As COVID-19 cases continue to reach unprecedented heights in the Kingston region, the city’s top doctors spoke to the media about what is suspected to be a major Omicron tidal wave in the area.

The health unit reported 359 new cases of COVID-19 in the KFL & A region as of Friday, bringing active cases to 908. Just a week ago, the region was at 363 active cases, the highest number ever seen during the course of the pandemic. .

Read more: Kingston hospitals are struggling with the huge influx of COVID-19 care

Dr. Piotr Oglaza, the region’s health medical officer, said Omicron is likely to account for half of the region’s active cases as of Monday and is more likely to take over as the dominant species in the region next week.

The story goes down the ad

Dr. Gerald Evans, a Kingston-based infectious disease expert, agreed.

“There is no doubt that Omicron will be the dominant variant. “It took about 24 days in South Africa for Delta to drop to almost zero and for Omicron to rise,” he said.

















1:52

Queens students request exams online as Omicron is suspected in the school community





Queens students request exams online as Omicron is suspected in the school community



Oglaza said that so far, the region has 263 suspected Omicron cases. Although these cases have not been confirmed, Evans says the buffer genome sequence can be done at local Kingston laboratories for five to seven days.

“We are one of the few laboratories in the whole province that has the capacity to do the sequence of the whole genome. “We are doing it as soon as we can.”

Evans says it is unclear why things got so bad in Kingston, which has generally escaped the highest broadcast over the past two years. The first person to test positive for the variant was likely to catch it on November 28 and had no travel history.

The story goes down the ad

“Why it happened here, I think it’s just a little weird,” he said.

Read more: Queen’s students are demanding exams online as Omicron is suspected in the school community

“I think the only surprise was, a lot of us thought it would show up in cities with international gates and airports, but instead it happened here in Kingston, where we don’t have it.”

With a case rate of more than 350, KFL & A is one of the most hit public health units in Ontario. However, Evans says the rest of the province is not far behind.

Trends Canada Revenue Agency shuts down online services due to global “security vulnerability”

‘I’m sorry’: Anand says Canada failed to act against ‘fraud’ military sexual misconduct

















2:05

COVID-19: Concerns grow over Omicron impact on healthcare system





COVID-19: Concerns grow over Omicron impact on healthcare system



“My assessment when we look at how much is the doubling time for Omicron cases that have been seen around the world, like in the UK, Denmark, South Africa, I would not say we are a week ahead of the province, I think we are probably about three days in front of the province, ”he added.

The story goes down the ad

Evans says, so far, none of the patients currently being treated at the ICU in Kingston are ill with the new variant, all of these patients are dealing with the effects of the Delta variant.

However, the doctor gave a fair warning that even if Omicron turns out to be milder but more contagious, a rapid increase in the number of cases will eventually lead to higher hospital admissions.

As of Monday, 35 patients are being treated for COVID-19 in Kingston hospitals, 14 in intensive care units and nine in ventilators. Dr. David Pichora, president and CEO of the Kignston Center for Health Sciences, says the hospital was once again forced to send two critically ill patients to other hospitals this weekend to remove pressure from the Kingston system.

















0:58

COVID-19: Tam says the community broadcast of the Omicron variant takes place in Ontario





COVID-19: Tam says the community broadcast of the Omicron variant takes place in Ontario



““I think people have this view at the moment that, you know, we’re seeing signals that it does not look so bad, but it might look bad if you increase the numbers,” Evans said.

The story goes down the ad

The seemingly unstoppable rise of COVID-19 locally has spurred an increased need for tests in the region, which are in short supply and in high demand.

Both Oglaza and Evans noted that because of local laboratories, KFL & A has the ability to test up to 3,000 people a day, a sufficient number to meet demand. However, tests are not available to everyone who needs them locally because local assessment centers cannot provide staff for so many appointments.

Oglaza said the lack of ability for testing will, in part, be mitigated by a recent decision to offer in-house PCR tests for various primary care providers. This program starts on Tuesday.

Read more: Choose Kingston, Ont. Family health teams will provide in-house PCR testing kits

As for restrictive action taken by the local health unit, Oglaza enforced a new Section 22 order Monday, which limits private gatherings to five people in Kingston City and adds additional restrictions on restaurants.

The order will be short-lived, with the lifting of restrictions on December 20, at noon.

Oglaza said the order is in fact just a stoppage for further restrictions that are coming down the pipeline locally in the form of a letter of instruction, which has not yet been published.

The story goes down the ad

“By implementing these very strict measures very early or as soon as possible and for a limited time in this, it enables us to better understand Omicron’s impact on this in this community,” he said.

Oglaza was not clear what those restrictions would be, but said they would stop being restricted and focus more on distance and capacity requirements.

In the end, both Oglaza and Evans urged locals who can be vaccinated, especially those who are not vaccinated or who qualify for their booster vaccines, to do so.

Despite numerous requests from Global News, the Ontario Ministry of Health has not yet addressed the dramatic increase in COVID-19 in the Kingston region.

View link »

<br />

