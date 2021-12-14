Russia’s Putin addresses his military in times of crisis or to create oneExBulletin



When Vladimir Putin came to power in 1999, he immediately called the Russian army.

“This was really his first act, to start the war in Chechnya,” he said Angela Stent, who is director of the Georgetown University Center for Eurasian, Russian, and Eastern European Studies and who has met with Putin at an annual conference throughout his presidency.

Russian troops eventually subdued rebel fighters in Chechnya, a region within southern Russia. Over the years, Putin has sent Russian forces on several combat missions abroad, including to the former Soviet republics of Georgia in 2008 and Ukraine in 2014, as well as to Syria in 2015.

Putin’s military moves have brought sanctions and isolation from the West. The Russian economy is weak and Russia is often described as a “declining power”.

But Putin, who has now been president or prime minister for 22 years, strongly disagrees. The Russian military remains a powerful force, and Putin has repeatedly used it or threatened to use it to demonstrate that Russia is still a place to be reckoned with.

Russia has now amassed about 100,000 troops on its border with Ukraine, though it is unclear whether Putin is planning another invasion of Ukraine or is simply bluffing as a way to gain political concessions.

However, given his background, Putin is being taken seriously.

“The Kremlin will stop only when it stops.” Ben Hodges, who was the commander of the US Army in Europe when he retired in 2017 as a lieutenant general.

Hodges, who currently lives in Germany, has been observing the Soviet and Russian armies since he was sent to Europe as a young army officer in the 1980s.

“They have not given up an inch,” he said of Russia’s military action in recent years. “They have only continued to expand. Sometimes they use actual force. Sometimes they use the threat of force. It seems like we are always on the back foot, that they always have the power. We are always responding to them.”

This month marks 30 years since the dissolution of the Soviet Union, an event that Putin has described as the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe” of the 20th century.

Stent says this pushes Putin to pursue two clear goals: first, his insistence that Russia be treated as a major global power, and second, his opposition to Western influence, including NATO enlargement, in what he considers his neighborhood.

“Putin has been determined since he became president, not necessarily to restore the Soviet Union, but to make the West understand and accept the fact that this is a sphere of Russian influence,” Stent said.



Putin likes to keep his opponents guessing. Last April, Russia rallied troops on its border with Ukraine. Putin did not invade, but the episode led to a summit between Putin and President Biden in Geneva in June.

Now, Biden is warning of harsh financial sanctions if Russia invades. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says his country’s military is much stronger than it was when Russia invaded in 2014, in part because of increased Western military aid.

So what is the likely outcome this time around?

Russian leaders say their country has no plans to invade and is free to deploy its troops wherever it wants on Russian soil. But the rhetoric is hot and tense conditions increase the risk of miscalculation.

“All of this may be embarrassing for Moscow, Washington and Kiev, but all sides seem to have really dug in,” he said. Tim Frye, professor at Columbia University and author of the book The strong weak man: The limits of power in Putin’s Russia.



Frye distinguishes between two separate Russian military operations in Ukraine in 2014.

In the first, Russia invaded the Crimean peninsula quickly and without any serious war. Russia remains in full control, although its annexation of Crimea has not been recognized internationally.

“Certainly one of the reasons why the annexation of Crimea was so popular [in Russia] is that it was mostly bloodless. “It was a low-risk, high-reward operation,” Frye said.

In the second, which occurred just weeks later in 2014, Russia backed separatists fighting in eastern Ukraine. That conflict has turned into a stalemate, though sporadic clashes still erupt and about 14,000 people have been killed.

“The war in eastern Ukraine is something that is much more costly for the Kremlin. There is much less domestic support for this kind of fighting,” Frye said.

He believes Putin is likely to settle for a negotiated deal that gives him strong political influence in Ukraine and does not involve an invasion.

Negotiations between the US, Russia and others are scheduled for the coming days. But there is no guarantee that Putin will win concessions and his aggressive actions have turned most Ukrainians against Russia.

“If he does not realize that he has really alienated the Ukrainian population by doing all this, then he really is not getting very good feedback,” Stent said.

Hodges says that although the Soviet Union may have long since disappeared, many Russians still share Putin’s belief that they should have a strong influence in the former Soviet states.

“If President Putin were to fall off his horse tomorrow, we would still be dealing with this for years to come,” Hodges said. “So this is not just about him.”

But for now, everyone is looking at Putin to see what he will do next.

Greg Myre is a NPR national security correspondent who was stationed in Russia from 1996 to 1999. Follow him on Twitter: @ gregmyre1.