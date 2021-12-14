Russia is vetoing a UN resolution linking climate change and security





NEW YORK (AP) Russia on Monday vetoed a first UN Security Council-type resolution that sees climate change as a threat to international peace and security, a vote that sank a multi-year effort to make global warming a more central consideration. for the most powerful UN body. Led by Ireland and Nigeria, the proposal called for the inclusion of information on the implications of climate change security in the council’s conflict management strategies and in peacekeeping operations and political missions, at least occasionally. The move also urged the UN Secretary-General to make climate-related security risks a central component of conflict prevention efforts and to report on how to address those risks in specific hotspots. It is too late for the main UN security body to deal with the issue, said Irish Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason. The Council has repeatedly discussed the security implications of climate change since 2007 and the wider General Assembly. expressed deep concern on the issue in 2009. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also issued alerts, telling the Security Council last week that the effects of climate change complicate conflicts and exacerbate fragility. The council has adopted resolutions mentioning the destabilizing effects of heat on specific countries, such as various African countries and Iraq. But Monday’s resolution would be the first to address climate-related security risk as a separate issue. Stronger storms, rising sea levels, more frequent floods and droughts and other effects of warming could spark social tensions and conflict, posing a potential threat to global peace, security and stability, the proposed resolution said. About 113 of the 193 UN member states supported it, including 12 of the 15-member councils. But India and Russia vetoed the vote, while China abstained. Their envoys said the issue should remain with wider UN groups, such as the Framework Convention on Climate Change. Adding climate change to the Security Council’s competence would only deepen the global divisions highlighted by climate talks in recent months. in Glasgow, Scotland, opponents said. The talks culminated in an agreement that committed to a key goal of limiting heat and opened up some new terrain, but failed to achieve the three major UN goals for the conference. Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia complained that the resolution proposed Monday would turn a scientific and economic issue into a politicized one, divert the council’s attention from what he called real sources of conflict in various countries, and gave the council a pretext to intervene in almost every place on the planet. That approach would be a time bomb, he said. India and China questioned the idea of ​​linking the conflict to climate, and they predicted problems for Glasgow’s commitments if the Security Council, a body that could impose sanctions and send peacekeepers, began to weigh more. What the Security Council must do is not a political show, said Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun. Supporters of the measures said it represented a modest and reasonable step to undertake an issue of existential importance. Today was an opportunity for the council to recognize, for the first time, the reality of the world we live in and that climate change is increasing uncertainty and instability, said Byrne Nason. Instead, we have lost the opportunity for action and we look away from the realities of the world in which we are living. Supporters vowed to keep the council’s eye on climate risks. The veto power may block the adoption of a text, said Nigerian Ambassador Abdou Abarry, but it cannot hide our reality.

