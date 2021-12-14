Ottawa allocates $ 40 billion to compensate indigenous children, program reform

The federal government announced today that it is setting aside $ 40 billion in its autumn economic update on the welfare of First Nations children as it continues talks on resolving compensation claims.

The money is to cover the cost of resolving a Canadian Human Rights Court order, two group lawsuits and long-term reform of the indigenous child welfare system over a five-year period.

“It’s a positive announcement, but what we need to see is how this is actually done in terms of payments for children and families,” said Cindy Blackstock, executive director of the Society for the Care of Children and Families of the First Nations.

In 2019, the court ordered Ottawa to pay $ 40,000 the maximum allowed under the Canadian Human Rights Act for each child, along with their primary caregiver, who participated in the child welfare reserve system from at least January 1 2006, until the date to be determined by the court.

He also instructed the federal government to pay $ 40,000 for each First Nations child, along with their primary caregiver, who was denied services or forced to leave home to access services covered by the policy known as the Principle. of Jordan.

WATCH | Milleron Compensation Plans:

Miller addresses the welfare compensation of indigenous children Minister for Crown and Indigenous Relations Marc Miller answers questions about the government’s plan to address the welfare compensation of indigenous children. CBC News has learned that the federal government is setting aside $ 40 billion in its fall economic update, which will be announced on December 14th. 1:36

“We reflect over 30 years of failure and discrimination against indigenous children in the child welfare system,” Crown and Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller told reporters at Parliament Hill.

“This is 30 years of the cost of failure and this cost is high.”

Miller said the $ 40 billion figure has not been finalized. He noted the ongoing “fragile” conversations between the federal government and indigenous leaders, who may differ in how much the government ultimately offers.

The $ 40 billion will be split “approximately” equally between compensation for children and families that were once in the system, and long-term changes to the child welfare system.

Miller said the purpose of these changes is “to make sure we do not repeat the pattern that has removed children from their families in care.”

The parties have agreed to negotiate until a self-determined deadline of 31 December.

Cindy Blackstock, executive director of the Children and Family Care Association of the First Nations of Canada, has been trying to force the federal government to compensate the children of the First Nations since 2007. (Simon Gohier / CBC)

If a final agreement is not reached, they can go back to court to hear the federal government appeal against a Federal Court decision, which upheld the judge. The parties agreed to suspend the court case while trying to reach an agreement.

Blackstock, who filed the original complaint with the First Nations Assembly (AFN) in 2007, said the war would not end until discrimination against First Nations children ended.

“If we can stop it, it will be the first time since the Confederation that a generation of First Nations children should not grow up spending their entire childhood trying to be treated equally as other children in public services.” , she said.

“Money does not mean justice”

AFN welcomed the government’s commitment.

“There is never enough money to repair the damage the system has done to people,” said Manitoba AFN regional chief Cindy Woodhouse, who is in negotiations.

“I do not think any amount of money will ever change that break … But it shows that there has been damage and we need to find a way forward.”

It was AFN that in 2020 filed a lawsuit against the federal government seeking compensation for indigenous children and families affected by the child welfare system.

“The size of the proposed compensation package is a testament to how many of our children were removed from their families and communities,” AFN chief RoseAnne Archibald said in a press release.

“Money does not mean justice. However, it signals that we are on the road to recovery as we complete long-term reform to ensure that we fulfill our vision of children surrounded by the love and care of their families, living in communities of safe and alive. “