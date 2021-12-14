The international welfare company plans to spend $ 100,000 on Lowcountry> Charleston Business Journal





An Australian welfare company is making the trip overseas and is investing more than $ 100,000 to set up operations in Charleston County. Evolto , founded in 2015 on the Gold Coast, Australia, offers end-to-end solutions that track body composition, activity and nutrition using data analytics. With new location at 2457 Aviation Ave. in North Charleston, the company plans to create 80 jobs. The Evolt facility will serve as the corporation headquarters and distribution center in North America, Gov. Henry McMaster’s office said in a press release. CEO Ed Zouroudis founded the company with Kelly Weideman. Their products are used in 26 countries, with a five-year plan to expand into pharmacies, additional retail stores, corporate well-being programs and the body contouring industry, Zouroudis said. “While body scanners boost member engagement and focus the self-care movement through the power of data and health measurements, consumers are leaning further toward personalized solutions,” Zouroudis said in a statement. “We already have a partnership with one of the largest fitness brands in the world – Fitness at any time “And are currently being distributed on their network throughout the United States and around the world.” The main products of Evolt are Evolt 360 Body Composition Analyzer, a 60-second scanner that provides detailed data about your body through more than 40 measurements and an accompanying application that allows users to track their health by calorie counting, profiling and macronutrients and the assessment of a healthy lifestyle. “Evolt by establishing its corporate headquarters in North America and distribution center in Charleston County proves once again how international companies recognize the advantages of doing business in South Carolina,” McMaster said in a statement. Evolt will be surrounded by opportunities in Charleston, as the region is his home Charleston Bridge Run and a range of recreational activities that attract individuals seeking opportunities to stay active and healthy, Charleston County Council Mayor Teddie Pryor said. “Charleston County’s extraordinary assets continue to attract international companies, and today’s announcement by Evolt is a testament to our climate-friendly business and globally connected infrastructure,” Pryor said. SC Commerce Secretary Harry M. Lightsey III also welcomed the state-owned company. “When an international company decides to relocate to South Carolina, it speaks volumes not only about the way we do business, but also about our workforce. “Evolt’s new corporate headquarters and distribution center in North America – along with the 80 new jobs the company is creating – are big wins for the Charleston community,” Lightsey said in a statement.

Reach Teri Errico Griffis at 843-849-3144.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://charlestonbusiness.com/news/business-services/81442/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos