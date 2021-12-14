Mirage Hotel, Las Vegas Casino Selling Hard Rock International for $ 1 Billion KIRO 7 Seattle News





LAS VEGAS – The Mirage, an iconic object on the Las Vegas Strip for more than three decades, is being sold by MGM Resorts International to Hard Rock International, the two companies announced on Monday. >> Read more trending news Hard Rock will pay $ 1.075 billion in cash to take over The Mirage operations Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. The deal is expected to close during the second half of 2022, pending regulatory approvals and closing conditions, the newspaper reported. According to KTNV-TV. MGM expects to earn $ 815 million from the deal, the television station reported. MGM has owned the property for 21 years, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The hotel and casino opened in 1989. This transaction is an important milestone for MGM Resorts and for Las Vegas, said in a statement Bill Hornbuckle, CEO and President of MGM Resorts International. Mirage is best known for its 90-foot volcano on the Side of the Strip. Hard Rock announced plans to build a guitar-shaped hotel on the 77-acre property. Review-Magazine reported. We are honored to welcome members of The Mirages 3,500 team to the Hard Rock family, said Jim Allen, President of Hard Rock International, in a statement. When completed, Hard Rock Las Vegas will be a fully integrated resort that welcomes meetings, groups, tourists and casino guests from around the world to its approximately 80-acre downtown Strip location. Hard Rock said it will enter into a long-term lease agreement with VICI Properties Review-Magazine reported. VICI Properties announced a $ 17.2 billion deal in August to buy The Mirages real estate from MGM Growth Properties. MGM operates nine other resorts on the Las Vegas Strip and will soon add The Cosmopolitan after agreeing in October to pay $ 1.6 billion for resort operations, according to the newspaper. 2021 Cox Media Group

